Anker's slimmest power bank yet arrives in two new colours with a great price point
The Anker Nano Power Bank originally launched last summer
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Anker’s ultra-slim power bank is now available to buy two more colours, launching in the UK and across most of Europe. The Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim) is officially Anker’s slimmest model to date, and it’s impressively lightweight too at just over 100g.
Originally launched last summer, the model has gradually rolled out in a range of colours ever since. Alongside existing options like Phantom Black, Aurora White and Sand Brown/Fluid Gold, we now have a light blue version that's exclusive to Apple, plus a bold orange inspired by the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
It’s priced at £49.99/€49.99 via Anker’s online store and Amazon, where some colours currently have a small discount.Article continues below
In terms of features, it boasts a 5,000mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging. There’s a 15W Qi2-certified magnetic wireless pad that can charge an iPhone 17 to around 25% in just over 30 minutes, alongside a 20W USB-C port for faster top-ups. Max, T3’s Tech Writer, also had the chance to try it out when it first launched – so his review is definitely worth checking out too.
For something so compact, it looks to be a clever buy, especially if you want a lightweight charger for travel. It’s also a great entry point into one of the best power bank brands around without spending a fortune.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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