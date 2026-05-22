Forget Memorial Day – Peak Design has a secret sale on and it involves my favourite travel bag
Save up to 40% on Peak Design bags, luggage and accessories in the brand’s latest limited-time sale
Who doesn't like a juicy offer on Peak Design gear? I've been a huge fan of the brand's products, especially its bags, which is why I became so excited when I noticed that a couple of them are on offer at the moment.
Shop deals in Peak Design's Marketplace sale
Not many, and strangely enough, the brand doesn't have a landing page for the sale, but the offers are very much one. The highlights include my current favourite travel bag – well, suitcase – the Roller Pro, which is 20% off, and two versions of the Outdoor Backpack (25L and 45L), selling for a whopping 30%/40% off (respectively).
On top of this, some legacy phone cases have also been discounted by 50%, so if you use an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, you're in luck! Cheap phone cases for everyone. Of course, the cases aren't cheap in terms of build quality, but they're certainly a lot more affordable than at full price.
Peak Design’s Roller Pro rethinks the traditional carry-on with a low-profile carbon fibre handle that maximises internal packing space. Built with weather-resistant materials and clever organisation options, it’s equally suited to business trips, weekend breaks and travelling with camera gear.
Designed for longer adventures, the Outdoor Backpack 45L combines lightweight construction with a highly adjustable harness system for improved comfort on the trail. The spacious interior, weather-resistant fabrics and compatibility with Peak Design’s camera cubes make it a versatile travel companion.
The Outdoor Backpack 25L is a streamlined daypack aimed at hikers, commuters and photographers alike. It offers a breathable back panel, weatherproof construction and flexible storage options, delivering plenty of comfort and organisation without the bulk of a larger expedition pack.
More than a standard phone case, the Everyday Case protects your iPhone while adding Peak Design’s SlimLink mounting technology. This allows secure attachment to bike mounts, tripods, car holders and other accessories, all while maintaining a slim and pocket-friendly design.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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