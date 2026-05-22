Forget Memorial Day – Peak Design has a secret sale on and it involves my favourite travel bag

Who doesn't like a juicy offer on Peak Design gear? I've been a huge fan of the brand's products, especially its bags, which is why I became so excited when I noticed that a couple of them are on offer at the moment.

Shop deals in Peak Design's Marketplace sale

Not many, and strangely enough, the brand doesn't have a landing page for the sale, but the offers are very much one. The highlights include my current favourite travel bag – well, suitcase – the Roller Pro, which is 20% off, and two versions of the Outdoor Backpack (25L and 45L), selling for a whopping 30%/40% off (respectively).

On top of this, some legacy phone cases have also been discounted by 50%, so if you use an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, you're in luck! Cheap phone cases for everyone. Of course, the cases aren't cheap in terms of build quality, but they're certainly a lot more affordable than at full price.

Save 20% Peak Design Roller Pro: was $599.95 now $479.96 at Peak Design Peak Design’s Roller Pro rethinks the traditional carry-on with a low-profile carbon fibre handle that maximises internal packing space. Built with weather-resistant materials and clever organisation options, it’s equally suited to business trips, weekend breaks and travelling with camera gear.

Save 40% Peak Design Outdoor Backpack (45L): was $329.95 now $197.97 at Peak Design Designed for longer adventures, the Outdoor Backpack 45L combines lightweight construction with a highly adjustable harness system for improved comfort on the trail. The spacious interior, weather-resistant fabrics and compatibility with Peak Design’s camera cubes make it a versatile travel companion.