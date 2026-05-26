I didn't know Bowers & Wilkins headphones could get any better, and then these happened
An upgrade for your eyes, not just your ears
Quick Summary
Bowers & Wilkins latest premium headphones have had a facelift, with several new colours joining the range.
We took a look at two of the new models and instantly fell in love.
Apple may have upgraded its AirPods Max headphones of late – and Sony its WH-1000 series with the WH-1000XX – but there's one pair of wireless ANC over-ears that sit proudly at the top of my list for pure audio performance.
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones are the crème de la crème of closed-back, Bluetooth 'phones for me, with audiophile-standard sound and beautiful design. They rightly scored the full five stars in our review last autumn and I take my Warm Stone coloured pair everywhere.
However, a 2026 update is making me think again.
Bowers & Wilkins has recently added another couple of colours to the lineup – Midnight Blue and Pearl Blue – and it's the latter has wowed me once more.
Having now seen and tested the Px8 S2 in Pearl Blue, I think I've been swayed by the new colour. The audio performance is identical and continues to be class-leading, but with a softer, more subtle aesthetic.
What wins it for me is the lighter, silver-like die-cast aluminium elements – the Warm Sand version has a darker metallic shade. This offsets the pastel blue superbly and makes them look quite unlike any other premium headphones on the market today.
AirPods Max 2 do have some interesting colour options, but these look classier.
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And that's not all.
Even better-looking than the Pearl Blue PX8 S2 are the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 variants in Vintage Maroon. Also scoring five stars in our review last year, the Px7 S3 are almost as perfect in performance as their flagship siblings.
They swap the soft Nappa leather earcups for vegan leather alternatives, and the 40mm drivers are bio cellulose rather than carbon, but the build quality continues to be of a very high standard.
And that is exemplified by the new maroon finish. They remind me of old school Fred Perry twin-tipped shirts of the 80s and 90s – especially when matched with the gold B&W logo. Burgundy and gold have always looked stylish together, and these ooze mod swagger.
Needless to say, I've mainly been listening to The Who, Kinks and The Jam on them.
Both pairs are available now with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 in Pearl Blue (and Midnight Blue) available for £629 / €729 / $799, while the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 in Vintage Maroon will set you back £399 / €429 / $479.
They each offer 30 hours of battery life and USB-C charging, plus aptX Lossless Bluetooth support. And they are available from Bowers & Wilkins directly or via multiple other retailers.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news tea