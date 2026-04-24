JBL gives flagship headphones a gorgeous new colour – and there's even more upgraded under the hood

Quick Summary JBL has just launched a killer new colour for its flagship headphones. There's also a suite of software upgrades for that model and the Tour Pro 3 earbuds.

When it comes to consumer audio, JBL is a name with generations of trustworthiness in its back pocket. I've been lucky enough to test almost all of its recent headphone and earbud offerings, and there's a significant upgrade coming to the most recent unit.

First things first, there's a stunning new colour added to the JBL Tour One M3 headphones catalogue. That's dubbed classic green, and will remind most of us of the iconic British Racing Green hue.

It's accented with patches of gold on the headband and the mic covers, and the whole thing just looks fantastic. I really didn't think it was possible for the unit to look any better, but I'm very happy to be proven wrong.

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It's not just a new colour, either. The new model comes with an update to the sound curve, which is based on the industry-leading Harman Curve. That debuts here in the green model, but will also come as an over the air update for the existing suite of models.

The new curve will offer more natural bass, alongside subtle changes in the mid- and high-range frequencies. The result, they say, is clearer, more balanced and truer to that of the artists intention.

(Image credit: JBL)

Those who enjoy the brand's signature earbuds – the JBL Tour Pro 3 – also snag an update of a different nature. The brand has reworked the interface of the case display, which is designed to make interactions faster and more intuitive.

The new menu makes use of both horizontal and vertical systems, which should make it quicker to get to the things you need. It also snags enhanced graphics and larger icons, which should make everything feel a little more premium.

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All in all, it's a big suite of updates for the range. While there's nothing wholly groundbreaking, it should all come together to make the system look, feel and sound even better.