Sennheiser is back from the dead with new Momentum 5 headphones

Quick Summary Sennheiser is back with a new pair of headphones. The Momentum 5 offers a lot to enjoy for audio fans.

The situation surrounding Sennheiser at the moment is certainly peculiar. At the end of March, the brand's parent company – Sonova – discontinued its operations and placed it up for sale.

Many feared for the future of one of the audio industries' most significant names. But now – to add even more confusion to the situation – the brand is back with a new model announced.

That's right – today, we've seen the launch of the Sennheiser Momentum 5 headphones. That's the natural successor to the Momentum 4, which earned a five-star review when we tested them back in 2022.

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Those employ the same 42mm transducer which the previous generation utilised, and has been tuned for full-bodied sound and dynamic bass in the vein of the HD 600 series headphones. However, this model is pushed forward with Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless, all enabling the user to listen to higher quality content.

There are also a Smart Control Plus companion app, which opens up an 8-band EQ, sound personalisation options and presets, to ensure you've always got the perfect sound for your mood.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Elsewhere, you'll find Spatial Audio, complete with head-tracking capabilities and Dolby Atmos with head tracking where that's supported. That's handy, and should offer another kind of user exactly what is needed for top notch listening.

The model comes with a 700 mAh battery, which is designed to be user replaceable. That should be good for up to 57 hours of playback with the ANC engaged.

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Despite all of that, the case itself is around 20% smaller than before, which should make it easy to wear. Plus – while the cans ship with Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, an upgrade to Bluetooth 6.0 will be possible with a future firmware update.

Those looking to snag a pair will pay £329.90 / €399.90 / US$399.99 / AU$749. However, I can see a lot of trepidation around the launch while things play out. That's a totally fair response, so hopefully things can be sorted out sooner rather than later.