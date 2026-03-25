Sennheiser "discontinued" – some of the best headphones of all time at serious risk

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Legendary audio manufacturer, Sennheiser, looks as though it could be on the rocks.
All signs point towards it being put up for sale.
The world of consumer audio looks set to be dealt a blow in the coming months. That's because legendary headphone manufacturer, Sennheiser, has had its operations discontinued by parent company, Sonova.
That suggests that the company is up for sale, in what could end up being quite a convoluted process. And beyond just the business aspects, it could quickly become a tough situation for users of the brand's products.
First, though, let's look at why the sale could be more complex than usual. As reported by Headphonesty, there's a lot of conjecture over the naming rights.Article continues below
Current owners, Sonova, own a perpetual license for the name, which was granted when the sale was closed. There's no word on whether or not that license can transfer to a new owner – if not, the Sennheiser family would have effective power over who the sale could be made to.
Of more practical importance to most people is the consumer side of what happens next. That's because the sale of the company could alter the way things like spare parts, repairs and warranties are handled.
The worst case scenario would be a world where the brand is shut down altogether, making spares and repairs from the source all but impossible. It's a notion which will be concerning to those who already own products from the brand, and downright off-putting for anyone thinking of picking something up at the moment.
After all, if you have cash ready to spend – particularly the kind of cash reserved for a pair of decent headphones – you're going to want to invest in something solid. Fortunately for consumers, the market is filled with great options at a wide array of prices, which can be seen as alternatives for right now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That won't do anything for the brand, though – every second counts in a sale like this, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a conclusion reached pretty swiftly.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
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