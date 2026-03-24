A Sonos nemesis has arrived – I tested all of Denon's new Home speakers

Earlier this month, at a private listening experience with a small group of others, I got a preview of Denon's latest Home 2.0 speaker line-up – the Home 200, Home 400 and Home 600.

It's no secret that the best Wi-Fi speakers are abundant, and that many brands, including Sonos, are already well-regarded by many users. But said brand also caused a lasting kerfuffle with its app update debacle and non-support for outgoing, older speakers in its range.

Denon hasn't gone down that route, taking on an inclusive, future-proofed mantra – where the company's Heos app can handle both earlier-gen and the latest 2.0 models in their own groupings (across 16 devices and 64 zones, if you so wish).

But the other big reason that Denon might have just hit a home run against Sonos? All these Home speakers – from small 200, to mid-size 400 and large 600 units – are Dolby Atmos certified for spatial audio output compatibility.

I also get the impression that Denon has imbibed some design cocktail of sorts, given the higher-end look and feel of the full range. I'll detail what each model can do and what I made of each in the individualised sections below – but, spoiler alert, it's very good news indeed.

Denon Home 200

Stereo output from three drivers 2x 1in tweeters; 1x 4in woofer

Dolby Atmos virtual enabled

USB-C and AUX 3.5mm, Siri voice control

Pair can be used in 3.1 or 5.1 arrangement using Home 550 soundbar and sub

Finishes: Stone, Charcoal

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The smallest of the Home 2.0 units, and an update to the earlier Home 150, the Denon Home 200 is about as close to a Sonos Era 100 rival as you're likely to see.

What's special about this model, however, is that its trio of speakers is arranged with the tweeters in a left/right configuration – meaning true stereo output can be handled by this little speaker. A rare thing indeed.

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You'd be better off buying a pair, of course, for true stereo pairing – or using as two rear outputs in tandem with your Denon Home 550 soundbar (as a 3.0.2 system; or upgrading to 3.1.2 with the addition of a sub).

But if you're just buying one, you may wonder what the whole virtual Dolby Atmos experience is like on this little speaker. I heard a couple of tracks, including an Atmos mix of Ed Sheeran's Shivers – and, at moderate 'width' settings in the app, it gives a broader soundstage.

Don't get me wrong, though, this isn't 'true' Atmos, and with the Heos app pushing to the max, the crossover gets to the point of confusing – sidelining the vocal in a way that sounds detached, sometimes phased against the other processed output.

Nonetheless, you don't have to dabble with additional processing. Denon's 'Pure Mode' leaves everything be. Using this and listening to Norah Jones gave a striking example of how capable this diminutive speaker is – detailed vocals, savvy amounts of bass, and an impressive wideness.

Pricing: £299 / €TBC / $TBC / AU$TBC

Denon Home 400

Stereo and upfiring output from six drivers 2x 0.75in tweeters; 2x 1.25in mid-range drivers; 2x 4.5in woofers

Dolby Atmos virtual enabled – as 2.0.2 channel system

USB-C and AUX 3.5mm, Siri voice control

Compatible with Home 550 soundbar, sub

Finishes: Stone, Charcoal