I tried Bose's all-new soundbar – the bass is stellar, even without a sub

Bose is going all-in on "lifestyle', with its all-new Lifestyle range – which not only includes this, the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, but also the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, which I've written about previously.

I got to test out the latest products ahead of their official reveal when visiting Bose in Manhattan, to get a real-world perspective on the new soundbar, which the audio brand describes as its "biggest acoustic overhaul in over a decade".

That means it's out with the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar and in with the Lifestlye Ultra Soundbar, which also amps up the design language, control interface – akin to an iPod-like circular volume adjustment, sat atop the 'bar itself – and material choices.

I've tested out many of the best soundbars over the years and what Bose has come up with here is a clear Sonos competitor, able to go toe-to-toe against one of the most successful brands. It'll pair nicely, whether you've got a 55-inch or 65-inch TV that needs audio enhancing.

Bring the bass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

In my first test of the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, I was shown a snippet of 6 Underground – the chaotic Ryan Reynolds action-comedy – which, with no subwoofer connected for that test, showed off just how capably the 'bar alone handles bass. Indeed, I could feel the floor vibrating beneath my feet.

While Bose will also sell you the Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer (priced £/$899), I suspect that many homes simply won't need one – not only on account of cost and space, but because the soundbar's ports allow low-end to flow so amply from the single unit. That'll make it a key Sonos Arc competitor.

Not that the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar is solely about low-end output. The 5.0.2 arrangement uses nine elements, arranged over five channels to output the front soundstage, with two upfiring speakers to ensure greater height. It's a great addition for decoding Dolby Atmos mixes.

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A lot of Bose's proprietary technologies help elevate the soundbar's abilities, too. The brand's PhaseGuide pair is able to adjust sound direction to give a focused output wherever you're sitting in relation to it. With that, 6 Underground's audio sounded true to the on-screen characters.

Dolby Atmos and surround options

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The soundbar positions a tweeter right in its centre, with a pair of transducers to its side, providing a core frontal output. But two other transducers to either side ensure a wide stereo field straight out of the box, while the up-firing drivers near those finish the fuller picture.

I've looked back over my notes from the listening session and have keenly written down "insanely wide", so Bose has clearly done a grand job in delivering that room-filling output for great immersion. And with added TrueSpatial processing, it's able to upmix even basic mixes into virtual surround sound experiences.

The Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar will handle your Dolby Atmos mixes no problems, therefore, but you can jazz things up yet further by pairing with the Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer and go even further by including two Lifestyle Ultra Speakers as a rear pair.