7 smart home launches from April 2026, featuring Ring, Govee, Aqara and more

April has been a good month for smart home launches, including video doorbells from Ring, security cameras from TP-Link and EZVIZ, and smart lights from Govee. But what’s been most exciting is the latest upgrades and feature updates that more users can now take advantage of in their smart home apps.

For example, Philips Hue SpatialAware is now available to Hue Bridge Pro users, a feature that scans your room and creates lighting scenes to enhance your decor and lighting experience. Ring has also introduced Familiar Faces in the UK so your notifications can now tell you what person is at your door.

Alexa+ finally launched in the UK last month which unlocks a more conversational and personal version of Alexa. Not one to be outdone, in April, Google upgraded Gemini for Home Continued Conversation to allow users to have longer chats with Gemini without having to repeat its wake-up word.

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Safe to say, it’s been a busy month for smart home, so I’ve rounded up the best seven launches from April 2026 so you can stay in the know.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen)

(Image credit: Ring)

Starting off strong, Ring announced its new 2K and 4K battery-powered video doorbell line-up which are finally available to pre-order this month. With five models to choose from, the new Ring doorbells have the brand’s sharpest video quality yet, by enhancing its resolutions from 1080p - 1536p HD resolution to 2K and 4K.

The standout from the 4K line-up is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) . It has sharp 4K video resolution, up to 10x Enhanced Zoom and great clarity for both the day and night. It also has Ring’s fastest charging battery to date so it can stay up and running for longer.

Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights

(Image credit: Govee)

Govee has announced lots of new smart lights this month, but my favourite launch is the Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights. While they’re currently only available in the US, this launch marks the first time Govee has created outdoor string lights , and they’re pretty impressive and affordable at just $99.99.

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The Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights feature LuminBlend technology which uses a combination of custom chips, LEDs and software to unlock 281 trillion colours. The lights also have a 6W solar panel for quick charging and can run for up to 13 hours.

Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera

(Image credit: Reolink)

Another month, another security camera launch from Reolink. This time, it’s the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera which has a similar look to the Blink Outdoor 4, with its main 2K 4MP HD camera in the middle which is flanked by two 1000 lumen floodlights.

An integrated solar panel sits at the top of the camera, which is my favourite feature of the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera . Reason being is it has SolarEase technology that only needs an hour of sunlight to power the camera all day, and it can still deliver a charge in low-light conditions. The camera also has 2K video, 150° views and a powerful siren.

TP-Link Tapo C245D

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Moving indoors, the TP-Link Tapo C245D is petite, cheap and cheerful for just £64.99. It has two 2K lenses with dual pan and tilt functions that widely covers your home but the best feature is its Synchronized Smart Tracking .

This feature allows the fixed wide-angle lens of the TP-Link Tapo C245D to detect movement while the smaller motorised telephoto lens pans across to follow and capture more details. It also has AI detection, night vision and two-way audio, so it may be small but it sure is mighty.

EZVIZ C6N G1 4K

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Another indoor model, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K is the brand’s latest indoor camera that boasts AI detection, full coverage and impressive storage all in a surprisingly small, cheap package. Best described as a pet camera, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K sits discreetly in your home, and has 4K Ultra HD resolution to keep an eye on your family.

As a pan tilt camera, the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K has 350° pan and 85° tilt angles and vision to cover rooms and eliminate blind spots. For just £64.98 at Amazon , the EZVIZ C6N G1 4K is an absolute steal, and it’s subscription-free so you don’t have to worry about ongoing monthly costs.

Aqara Multi-State Sensor (P100)

(Image credit: Aqara)

Like Govee, Aqara is another brand that’s had a lot of new launches in April, including smart thermostats and sensors. In this post, I’ll be talking about the latter which is the new Aqara Multi-State Sensor (P100) which was first announced back at CES.

Aqara’s latest sensor lets you choose between operating modes – Object or Open/Close. Object monitoring enables the sensor to detect movement, tilt, falls, orientation and vibration, while Open/Close monitoring detects when a door or window is opened or closed. Even better, the Aqara Multi-State Sensor (P100) is only £29.99 / $49.99.

Dreame Navo Smart Lock A10

(Image credit: Dreame)

The month of April has been huge for Dreame, as the brand has announced lots of new products across multiple categories – it’s even launched its own car! But in terms of smart home, Dreame’s latest smart lock , the Navo Smart Lock A10 is what caught my attention.

The Dreame Navo Smart Lock A10 has multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint, auto and remote unlock, NFC cards and physical keys. It supports Matter over Thread and is compatible with Alexa, Apple Home and Google Home.