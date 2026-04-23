Tapo’s new smart security camera packs PTZ and dual lenses into a tiny design
It can monitor multiple areas of a room at the same time
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QUICK SUMMARY
TP-Link has launched the new Tapo C245D indoor security camera, combining two 2K lenses with dual pan and tilt capabilities for wider coverage and detailed tracking. It also includes AI detection for people, pets and more, plus night vision, two-way audio and flexible storage options.
Priced at £64.99 (currently £49.99 on offer), it's available to buy via TP-Link's webiste.
TP-Link has unveiled the new Tapo C245D indoor smart security camera, and despite its compact size, it features two 2K lenses. Much like some of TP-Link’s other best security cameras, it also features dual pan and tilt capabilities, allowing it to monitor multiple areas of a room at the same time.
One of the most interesting additions to the cameras is Synchronized Smart Tracking. This means when the fixed wide-angle lens detects movement, the smaller motorised telephoto lens automatically pans across to follow it in more detail. It’s a clever setup that essentially gives users both coverage and close-up tracking in a single device.
The Tapo C245D is available now with an RRP of £64.99, although it’s currently reduced to £49.99 via TP-Link’s website as a launch offer. It’s also priced at €59.95 in Europe and $62.90 in the US.Article continues below
As mentioned, the dual-lens system combines a 3.1mm wide-angle lens with a 122-degree field of view for general monitoring, alongside a 6mm telephoto lens designed to capture finer details. It also has built-in AI detection, which can distinguish between people, pets, vehicles and even crying babies, with customisable alerts available via the Tapo app.
In terms of coverage, the camera offers a 340-degree pan and 70-degree tilt range, giving you near full-room visibility. It also includes infrared night vision up to 12 metres, as well as two-way audio with noise cancellation if you want to communicate through the camera.
For storage, users can use a microSD card (up to 512GB) for local recording, or opt for TP-Link’s Tapo Care cloud service, which adds features like a 30-day video history and encrypted backups via subscription.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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