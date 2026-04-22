Your IKEA smart home devices just got a handy upgrade, thanks to Samsung SmartThings

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has upgraded its SmartThings integration with IKEA’s line-up of smart home devices. Users can now connect 25 IKEA gadgets to their Samsung SmartThings hub, including sensors, remotes and bulbs.

Your IKEA smart home devices just got a much needed upgrade, and it’s all down to Samsung SmartThings. Samsung has recently updated its SmartThings integration with IKEA, making it easier to connect your smart home and minimsing the amount of hubs you need around your home.

Until now, connecting your IKEA smart home devices with Samsung SmartThings was quite fiddly and complicated. It required both an IKEA smart home hub and SmartThings hub to integrate their IKEA devices with Samsung’s smart home ecosystem. Thanks to this upgrade, you only need a SmartThings hub.

Not only does this cut down on the amount of hubs you need, but by connecting your IKEA devices directly to the SmartThings hub, you can now control your IKEA products via the SmartThings app which is accessible on a range of Samsung appliances, including TVs, washing machines, and air purifiers .

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(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Thanks to this upgrade, you can now connect 25 IKEA smart home devices to your SmartThings hub. These include a range of smart bulbs and plugs, remotes, and sensors, including temperature, humidity, air quality, motion, door and water leak. These devices also support Matter-over-Thread.

IKEA and SmartThings users will definitely love this upgrade, as it really does make running your smart home so much easier. It’s a game changer for automated routines too.

For example, your IKEA Timmerflotte sensor can collect data around your home, like the temperature and humidity within your bedroom. From there, Samsung SmartThings can use these readings to recommend improvements to help with your sleep.

This upgrade is also a clear sign that IKEA smart home devices are being taken more seriously, and are an affordable way to add smart features and connectivity to your home.