IKEA is quietly discontinuing a popular smart bulb range – and stock may not last long
Shoppers are being encouraged to “secure their favourites” now
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IKEA has quietly confirmed it’s discontinuing its long-running IKEA Trådfri smart bulb range, more than a decade after the original smart bulbs first launched.
The move comes as the brand shifts its focus to the newer IKEA Kajplats smart lighting range, which offers improved connectivity and Matter compatibility.
IKEA has announced it’s discontinuing its original IKEA Trådfri smart bulb range, which first launched more than a decade ago. The news appeared quietly via a banner on IKEA’s website rather than through a formal press release, but it confirms the brand is beginning to phase out the long-running smart bulb line.
The move comes as IKEA shifts focus to its newer IKEA Kajplats smart lighting range, which includes a selection of updated smart bulbs designed with Matter compatibility. According to IKEA, the transition should be fairly seamless for users, as both Trådfri and Kajplats devices work with the IKEA Home Smart app. This means your smart home setup won’t suddenly stop working, but the newer bulbs will offer improved connectivity.
There’s no confirmed timeline yet for when Trådfri will fully disappear from shelves, but IKEA is already encouraging shoppers to “secure their favourites” whilst stock is still available.Article continues below
The Kajplats range launched alongside several other Matter-compatible smart home products, including a number of sensors and smart buttons. We also recently reviewed one of the Kajplats bulbs, and whilst there were a few minor connectivity issues, the overall performance was impressive considering how affordable the bulb is.
That said, despite saying goodbye to Trådfri, IKEA clearly isn’t slowing down its smart home ambitions. The brand has continued to expand its lighting lineup, even unveiling a new decorative light this week that looks very similar to one of Philips Hue’s popular designs.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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