Govee’s new smart lightwall is going to make any gathering feel like an epic party
Don't worry – it is portable
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Govee has launched its new Lightwall in the US, combining high-density LEDs and plenty of customisation into one portable setup. It offers everything from ready-made scenes to AI-generated visuals and real-time music syncing.
With a price of $449.99, it's available to buy via Govee's online store and Amazon. UK pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.
Govee has launched yet another outdoor smart light, but this one feels like it’s on a completely different level. The new Govee Lightwall is a portable light display designed to turn any gathering into a full-on immersive experience.
It features 1,536 RGBIC LEDs arranged in a precise grid, giving it an impressively high pixel density for something designed to be used outdoors. The result is sharper visuals and smoother colour transitions than you’d expect, helped along by a 35 FPS, cinema-style frame rate that keeps animations looking fluid rather than choppy.
The Govee Lightwall is available now via Govee’s website and Amazon in the US, priced at $449.99. There’s no word yet on a UK or European launch just yet.Article continues below
It's somewhat similar to the Twinkly Lightwall that launched in early 2024, but Govee has taken a slightly different approach. Instead of a foldable panel, this one uses a lightweight, detachable aluminium frame that can be assembled or taken down in around 10-15 minutes. It’s also rated IP65 for water and dust resistance, so it should handle most outdoor conditions without any issues.
You get over 200 preset scenes, including effects tailored for outdoor parties and events. Govee’s AI Lighting Bot 2.0 also lets you generate animations using text prompts, and for those who want even more control, there’s support for advanced customisation with access to 16 million colours.
It also syncs to music, adjusting lighting patterns to match the beat, and can connect with other Govee devices via DreamView and SceneStage for a fully coordinated setup.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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