This £5 IKEA smart home gadget is the budget cooling hack everyone needs this summer

Those of us in the UK might be escaping what’s probably the worst heatwave we’ll see all summer, but that definitely doesn’t mean the hot and humid days are over just yet. Yes, you can invest in one of the best fans or a portable air conditioner, but the gadget I’ve actually been relying on most over the past few days is something many people would probably overlook completely.

The IKEA Timmerflotte is a compact and very affordable smart home sensor that measures indoor temperature and humidity, allowing you to see exactly what the conditions are like inside your home. That’s useful on its own, but the real highlight is the fact it’s Matter-compatible, meaning it can connect directly into your wider smart home setup if you already use a Matter hub.

What that essentially means is you can create automations with your fan or air conditioning unit. So, for example, if your bedroom reaches a certain temperature during the night, the Timmerflotte can automatically trigger your cooling device to switch on exactly when you need it.

Latest Videos From

IKEA Timmerflotte: £5 at IKEA Could this be the cheapest gadget that’ll help you stay cool this summer? Probably.

You can read more in my full Timmerflotte review, but if you don’t have time, just know it earned a full five stars from me for several reasons. Alongside the Matter support, I loved how minimal and unobtrusive the design is, especially compared to a lot of bulkier smart sensors. You can also switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings, which is a nice touch.

Best of all though, it costs just £5 (or $9.99 in the US), which makes it one of the cheapest smart home gadgets I’ve seen in a long time – and arguably one of the most useful during hot weather too.

Check out these 3 ways to position your fan at night to sleep more comfortably during a UK heatwave next.