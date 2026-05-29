9 smart home launches from May 2026, featuring Blink, IKEA, Philips Smart Lighting and more

What a month! May has been chock-a-block with smart home launches, and I’m here to fill you in on what you might have missed.

The biggest product launches we saw in May were smart lights , as brands like Philips Smart Lighting, Govee and Lepro debuted new strips, lamps and bars. As the World Cup approaches, many of these lights are designed to accompany TV and entertainment set-ups to enhance your viewing experience.

Other notable launches include 2K video doorbells , plugs, cameras and more. Below, I’ve rounded up the nine best smart home launches from May 2026, including the likes of Blink, Philips Smart Lighting, IKEA, Eufy and more.

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1. Blink 2K+ Video Doorbells

(Image credit: Blink)

In early May, Blink announced a new line-up of 2K+ Video Doorbells . Featuring both wired and battery models, the new range offers crisp, clear 2K resolution to offer better video and viewing angles than ever before – but it’s the price that will surprise you.

The Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ – the brand’s first wired-only doorbell – starts at £39.99 / $49.99, while the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ starts at £59.99 / $59.99. Available at Amazon , the new doorbells are insanely affordable, and have powerful features to boot, so you’re getting a great deal with these.

2. Philips Smart Lighting Gradient Bars and Floor Lights

(Image credit: Signify)

A huge announcement from May is the emergence of Philips Smart Lighting . The new range is built on the existing WiZ app and platform, and focuses on simple, affordable and easy set-up lights through Wi-Fi rather than Philips Hue’s bridge ecosystem.

From this announcement, Philips Smart Lighting debuted multiple new lights, including Gradient Bars and Floor Lights. Part of the brands’ ambient lighting range, the bars and lights can extend colour across walls and furniture. Prices start at £59.99.

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3. EZVIZ EP4 Peephole Camera

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

EZVIZ upgraded its Peephole Camera this month, and introduced the new EP4 model. The biggest update with the new EP4 Peephole Camera is its 4K video resolution and 160° field of view. It also has distortion correction so you can still see who’s at the door during the day and nighttime.

Another upgrade is its AI recognition system with human-shape detection and PIR motion sensing. The ‘hidden’ camera can identify familiar faces so you can get more accurate and personalised notifications. At £229.99 at Amazon , the EP4 also comes with an accompanying touchscreen for intercom-like interactions inside.

4. Tapo TD23 Video Doorbell

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Another video doorbell launch of the month is the Tapo TD23 video doorbell from TP-Link . Featuring a 2K 5MP camera and Starlight sensor, the Tapo TD23 captures sharp details, colour night vision and has AI-powered detection, all in an affordable package.

With its AI detection, the Tapo TD23 can recognise people, pets, packages and vehicles. It comes with an accompanying chime and no subscription fees so once you spend the initial £94.99, you won’t need to worry about buying anything else to go with it.

5. Govee Table Lamp Classic

(Image credit: Govee)

Govee also had a successful smart light launch month, featuring TV backlights and my personal favourite, the Table Lamp Classic. While the Govee Table Lamp Classic may look identical to the Philips Hue Go is half the price and packed with clever lighting features.

At just £69.99 / $79.99, the Govee Table Lamp Classic features RGBICWW lighting and tons of scene modes to play with. It’s extremely flexible and can be easily moved around your home. It also comes with Matter support and a built-in rechargeable battery.

6. Eufy C31 Indoor Camera

(Image credit: Eufy)

An indoor security camera with bunny ears? Sign me up! The Eufy C31 Indoor Camera launched this month with the most unique design I’ve ever seen, thanks to its dual external antennas that flank the main camera and extend your Wi-Fi coverage. They can be adjusted up and down, which makes the camera look like a cat or a rabbit, because who wouldn’t want that?!

The Eufy C31 is a pan/tilt camera with 360° views, 1080p video resolution, and an upgraded sensor to capture images in clear detail. It also comes with PureColour vision to monitor in full colour during the night, without using infrared resolution or spotlights. Oh, and it’s only £49.99.

7. Lepro STV1 AI-Powered Smart TV Backlight

(Image credit: Lepro)

If you want to enhance your TV viewing experience, the Lepro STV1 AI-Powered Smart TV Backlight will do the trick. The light features LightIMS Instant Sync technology for faster screen-reactive lighting so your gaming or streaming is extra responsive – and it’s super quick to install , too.

At just £89.99 / $89.99, the Lepro STV1 AI-Powered Smart TV Backlight uses AI-generated lighting effects, RGBIC LEDs and music sync. It works with 55-65-inch TVs, and has a 2-in-1 camera and controller design to keep your TV setup neat and tidy.

8. IKEA Grillplats Smart Plug

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA dropped its latest smart plug , the Grillplats smart plug to replace its older Tretakt design after the latter was discontinued. The new Grillplats smart plug allows users to track power usage and adjust daily routines, and is a clear sign that IKEA is focusing on creating more products for Matter.

The IKEA Grillplats smart plug is easy to set up, and can be paired directly with an IKEA remote or motion sensor. Even better, it’s only £6 / $7.99, so it’s a cheap, quick way to introduce smart technology to your home, especially if you’re a beginner.

9. Aqara U500 Smart Lock

(Image credit: Aqara)

Aqara’s latest smart lock , the U500 has finally come to the UK . The Aqara U500 comes in three versions, each dedicated to specific doors, including gates, traditional and glass doors.