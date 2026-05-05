Eufy’s new security camera has its strangest design yet – and it’s only £50!

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched the C31 indoor/outdoor pan-tilt security camera. Priced at just £49.99 and with no ongoing subscription fees, the Eufy C31 has 1080p video resolution, 360 degree views and AI tracking.

Eufy has launched its latest indoor/outdoor security camera , and it has its strangest design yet. The Eufy C31 is a pan/tilt camera that offers 360 degree views and dual antennas to extend your Wi-Fi coverage – although the antennas are what give the camera an odd look.

Let’s be honest, security cameras aren’t the most exciting things to look at, but Eufy’s designs are a lot more unique than other models on the market. The Eufy C31 is a perfect example of this, as its dual external antennas flank the main camera and can be adjusted up and down, which makes the camera look like a cat or a rabbit.

The antennas are actually useful, as they ensure that the Eufy C31 can record 24/7 with a strong, stable Wi-Fi connection. But the strangest part of the design is you can buy stickers to go over the camera lens to give the camera a ‘face’ that matches with the ‘bunny-like’ antenna ears. Why you’d want that, I don’t know, but each to their own.

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Quirky design aside, the Eufy C31 may be small but it has a surprising amount of features under its hood. It has a high quality lens with 1080p video resolution, and an upgraded sensor to capture images in vivid detail. It uses PureColour vision to monitor during the nighttime in full colour, without the use of infrared resolution or spotlights.

(Image credit: Eufy)

As a pan-tilt camera, the ‘head’ of the Eufy C31 can turn 360 degrees and tilt 70 degrees to cover all angles and eliminate blind spots. It can be used inside or outside so it can sit on your shelf or be mounted on a wall. It also has dust resistance and is IP66 water certified so it can withstand rain and other weather conditions.

Considering how budget friendly the camera is – more below – I was surprised to hear that the Eufy C31 has AI tracking. While in action, it automatically recognises people, pets and vehicles, and tracks their movements. If it detects any threats, it activates sound alerts and a white spotlight. The camera can also recognise loud noises and crying for more accurate notifications.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Speaking of notifications, the Eufy C31 works with the Eufy app to notify you about events and store your video history. It has on-device storage with a choice of up to 1TB with the HomeBase Mini or 256GB with a microSD card – all this meaning that the Eufy C31 doesn’t have any ongoing monthly subscription fees .

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The best part of the Eufy C31? Probably the price, as it’s only £49.99 and available to buy now at