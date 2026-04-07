Reolink’s new security camera has a seriously impressive solar panel – and it’s subscription free

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has launched its new Solar Floodlight Camera, a wire-free camera with an integrated solar panel. Priced at £99.99, the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera has 2K video, 1000 lumen floodlights and no subscription fees.

Reolink’s new security camera is finally here, and while it’s packed full of AI smarts, it’s the integrated solar panel I’m most impressed by. The new Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera is a wire-free camera with 2K video and has a built-in floodlight, siren and solar panel – and there’s no subscription costs.

Reolink has had a busy year so far, having announced a whole new line-up of triple lens security cameras back at CES 2026 . Amongst the announcements was the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera which is now finally available to buy in the UK after it launched in the US a month ago.

The design of the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera features the main 2K 4MP HD camera at the centre which looks quite similar to the Blink Outdoor . It’s flanked by two floodlights which have 1000 lumen, and an integrated solar panel sits at the top.

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Completely wire free, the most impressive feature of the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera is its solar panel. Solar panel charging is becoming a prominent feature for security cameras this year, and the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera is no exception. It has SolarEase technology that only needs an hour of sunlight to power the camera all day.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Alongside the solar panel, the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera has a 7,800mAh battery to keep the camera constantly charged. The solar panel can still deliver a charge in low-light conditions, and a full charge should last for up to three months without solar input.

Other features of the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera include 2K video and a 150° field of view so you can capture details at all angles. The Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera has on-device AI which detects people, pets and vehicles, and it has a built-in 110 dB siren to scare off potential intruders.

With the Reolink app, users can see the Reolink Solar Floodlight Camera’s live feed, receive alerts, talk to visitors with two–way audio and adjust the floodlights lighting power. What’s better is the app has no subscription fees , so you don’t have to worry about monthly costs, and the camera itself is insanely affordable, too.

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