3 reasons I’ll never use wired outdoor security cameras again after switching to solar

As someone who’s constantly testing the latest smart home gadgets, I’ve always been sceptical when it comes to the best outdoor security cameras. In my mind, they’ve always felt like a more permanent fixture, so when you’re trying to test multiple models one after another, that setup quickly becomes impractical.

However, that all changed when I started paying more attention to solar-powered lights and cameras. Since then, I’ve found myself actively avoiding wired options altogether, and after using the Tapo C660 Kit and the Reolink Solar Floodlight Cam (which I’ll be reviewing soon), I don’t see myself going back to wired models anytime soon.

Below you'll find my top three reasons why solar security cameras have been such a gamechanger for me, and why they could be for you too.

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1. Easy installation and flexible placement

One of the biggest advantages is just how easy they are to install. As they don’t need to be connected to mains power, you can place them pretty much anywhere that gets a decent amount of sunlight, such as on a fence or mounted to a garage.

I also think it makes them ideal for renters, as there’s no need to drill through walls or deal with complicated wiring. You can also reposition them easily, and when it’s time to move, you can simply take them with you.

2. Lower running costs

Another huge benefit is the cost-saving aspect. Solar-powered cameras rely on renewable energy, so once they’re set up, they more or less power themselves. That means no added expenses on your electricity bill, which feels especially important in today's day and age.

I also like that they keep running efficiently when I’m away without using unnecessary power. It’s reassuring knowing I can still keep an eye on my home without worrying about energy usage increasing in the background.

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3. Reliable security during power outages

Finally, there’s the added reliability. Solar-powered cameras can continue running even during a power cut, which is something wired systems can’t always guarantee.

I live on a street with a lot of students, meaning the electricity isn’t always the most stable (I’m fairly sure a questionable toaster has been responsible more than once). Despite that, my cameras have kept recording and monitoring without interruption, which is exactly what you want from a security setup.