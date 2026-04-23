I've been waiting 3 months for Govee's first-ever solar outdoor smart lights – and they're finally here

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has officially launched its first-ever Outdoor Solar String Lights, combining solar charging with the brand’s LuminBlend technology. They also feature a 6W solar panel for faster charging, and up to 13 hours of runtime. Priced at $99.99 in the US, they’re also listed for EU release, with a UK launch expected soon.

Govee’s first solar-powered lights have finally launched, after rumours first started circulating back in January. The Outdoor Solar String Lights quietly appeared on the brand’s Coming Soon pages in both the US and EU. shortly after Govee unveiled three new smart lights at CES.

Now, Govee has officially confirmed the launch, with the string lights combining solar-powered convenience with more precise colour control thanks to its proprietary LuminBlend technology. This system is designed to deliver smoother transitions and more refined colours, making the lighting feel more natural than typical outdoor string lights.

At the moment, they’re only available in the US for $99.99 via Govee's online store and Amazon, but given they’re still listed on the EU coming soon page, it hopefully won’t be long before they arrive in the over here too.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Govee)

As mentioned, the Outdoor Solar String Lights use Govee’s LuminBlend system, which combines custom chips, LEDs and software algorithms to unlock an impressive 281 trillion colour possibilities. They also feature RGBICW lighting, allowing seamless transitions between vibrant colours and a soft white light mode at up to 50 lumens.

Power comes from a 6W solar panel, which Govee says charges around 50% faster than standard 4W panels, delivering up to 13 hours of continuous light on a full charge. The lights are also built for outdoor durability, with an IP67 waterproof rating and rugged solar components designed to withstand the elements.

“At Govee, we believe solar lighting should offer more than just basic illumination,” said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. “With our new Solar String Lights, we are bringing truly colourful lighting to a category that has long been limited in expression, while also making outdoor lighting more effortless through smarter control and solar-powered simplicity.”