Govee's new string lights let you control each bulb individually – for the first time ever

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched its new Outdoor Chromatic String Lights, becoming the first smart string lights in the industry to offer individual control for each bulb. The lights are currently available in the US in two lengths starting from $169.99, with a UK launch expected at a later date.

Govee has unveiled its new Outdoor Chromatic String Lights, arriving as the industry’s first smart string lights that can be controlled individually per bulb. Unlike most traditional string lights, which limit each bulb to a single static colour, these allow users to create multi-colour gradients and dynamic lighting effects within each individual bulb.

Even though brands like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf already have strong lineups of smart string lights, this is the first time a brand has offered individual bulb control. For example, the new Philips Hue Festavia Globe Outdoor Lights can display a gradient across the entire string, but not within each bulb itself, so Govee’s approach is a noticeable step forward.

The Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights are available starting today from Govee's online store and Amazon, priced at $169.99 for the 10-metre version and $299.99 for the 20-metre version. They’re not available in the UK just yet, but it shouldn't be too long before they arrive.

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(Image credit: Govee)

Each bulb features 55 RGB LEDs supported by independent Uni-IC control, which allows for true multi-colour gradients and smooth dynamic transitions from a single light source. Users can also design lighting effects for each bulb individually, with up to three layered cycling effects to create distinctive light and shadow patterns.

The lights also feature a dual-layer shell structure, designed to enhance depth and visual balance, whilst high-transmittance materials help maintain colour clarity and brightness. They also have an IP67-rated protection, and can deliver bright white illumination of up to 240 lumens per bulb.

(Image credit: Govee)