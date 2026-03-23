Govee's new string lights let you control each bulb individually – for the first time ever

Most traditional string lights limit each bulb to a single static colour

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Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights
(Image credit: Govee)
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Govee has launched its new Outdoor Chromatic String Lights, becoming the first smart string lights in the industry to offer individual control for each bulb.

The lights are currently available in the US in two lengths starting from $169.99, with a UK launch expected at a later date.

Govee has unveiled its new Outdoor Chromatic String Lights, arriving as the industry’s first smart string lights that can be controlled individually per bulb. Unlike most traditional string lights, which limit each bulb to a single static colour, these allow users to create multi-colour gradients and dynamic lighting effects within each individual bulb.

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Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights

(Image credit: Govee)

Each bulb features 55 RGB LEDs supported by independent Uni-IC control, which allows for true multi-colour gradients and smooth dynamic transitions from a single light source. Users can also design lighting effects for each bulb individually, with up to three layered cycling effects to create distinctive light and shadow patterns.

The lights also feature a dual-layer shell structure, designed to enhance depth and visual balance, whilst high-transmittance materials help maintain colour clarity and brightness. They also have an IP67-rated protection, and can deliver bright white illumination of up to 240 lumens per bulb.

Govee Outdoor Chromatic String Lights

(Image credit: Govee)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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