Blink's new 2K video doorbells offer crisp, clear views at insanely low prices

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has announced two new video doorbells to its 2K product line-up. With prices starting at £39.99 / $39.99, the options include the Wired Doorbell 2K+ and the Battery Doorbell 2K+. Both are easy to install, have 2K resolution and improved coverage.

Blink is expanding its 2K product line-up with two new 2K video doorbells – and they could give Ring a run for its money. Featuring wired and battery models, Blink’s new 2K doorbells have better resolution and views than before, all with an extremely affordable price.

Ring announced its new 2K and 4K video doorbells in March 2026, and now Blink – its sibling company that, like Ring, is also owned by Amazon – is following in its footsteps a couple of months later. As Blink is the more affordable home security brand, it’s only announced 2K models so far and whether it’ll expand to 4K is unknown.

Having said that, the new Blink video doorbells pack some serious smarts and for a very cheap price. The models include the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ and the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+, both of which are easy to install and offer sharper 2K video.

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Starting with the wired option, the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ is the brand’s first wired-only doorbell. Its 2K resolution allows for clearer video in all types of conditions, including bright and low-light.

(Image credit: Blink)

As a wired model, the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ is designed to connect to existing doorbell wiring – see our guide on how to install a video doorbell for more details . The design of the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ is also upgraded with a slimmer, compact style with rounded edges on both the main doorbell and its button.

The second option is the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ which, as you can tell by the name, is the brand’s new battery-powered model. Aside from its upgraded 2K resolution, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ now has head-to-toe field of views so you can better see who’s at your door and if anything has been left on your doorstep.

Like the wired version, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ has better visibility in different light environments. As it’s battery-powered, the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is extremely easy to install and recharge. It also has a slightly elongated and thinner design than the wired one.

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L: Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ / R: Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ (Image credit: Blink)

Another handy update that comes with the new Blink doorbells is smart alerts. Available for US customers only and with Blink AI Basic or AI Plus subscriptions, smart alerts offer event summaries so you can know instantly what’s happening outside your home without you needing to watch the full clip.

The new Blink 2K video doorbells are available to pre-order now in the UK, US, Canada, and countries in Europe. The wired version is priced at £39.99 / $39.99 / €49.99, while the battery model is £59.99 / $59.99 / €69.99 without the Blink Sync Module or EUR 79.99 / £69.99 / $69.99 / €79.99 with it.