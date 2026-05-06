Shelly’s new multi-functional smart sensor raises the bar for detection accuracy

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly has introduced the BLU Door/Window ZB, a multi-functional smart sensor designed for highly accurate door and window detection using a combination of magnetic reed and G-sensor technology. Priced at £13.78/€17.84, it’s available in the UK and Ireland via Shelly’s website and authorised retailers.

Shelly has launched a new smart sensor that looks set to be one of the more accurate options on the market right now. The BLU Door/Window ZB combines a magnetic reed sensor with an integrated G-sensor, which means it can detect door and window movement with a higher level of precision than standard contact sensors.

It’s designed for both home and professional setups, and it can trigger a range of smart actions, like turning off heating when a window is opened, switching on lights when you walk in, or sending alerts if there’s unexpected access.

It’s priced at £13.78/€17.84 and is available in the UK and Ireland via Shelly’s website and authorised retailers.

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(Image credit: Shelly)

The sensor is also launching alongside a couple of other smart home additions, including the Dimmer 0/1–10V PM Gen4 – an intelligent lighting controller compatible with both 0–10V and 1–10V drivers – and the Smart Light Bundle, which includes three A60 LED bulbs (4000K) and the compact Shelly 1 Mini Gen4 relay.

In terms of connectivity, the BLU Door/Window ZB supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and Zigbee. Bluetooth offers a range of up to 10 metres indoors and around 30 metres outdoors, whilst Zigbee allows for mesh networking, which helps extend coverage and improve reliability across your setup.

Beyond simple open/close detection, it also measures ambient light levels and tilt angle. That opens up more advanced automation options, like adjusting behaviour based on brightness or detecting partially opened windows, making it a more flexible option for anyone building out a smarter home system.