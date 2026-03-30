Shelly's new smart home sensor can detect multiple people in the same room

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly has launched its new Presence Gen4 smart sensor, featuring the ability to track multiple people across different zones in a room. It's appeared on Amazon a few select European countries, but pricing and wider availability is yet to be confirmed.

Shelly has unveiled its latest smart home device, the Shelly Presence Gen4, a new sensor designed to detect people across one or multiple zones within a room. The compact device is Matter-compatible, meaning it should integrate easily with most smart home ecosystems, and users can either mount it on a wall or place it on a table.

Its launch comes at a time when many brands are expanding their smart sensor lineups. Recently, Eufy introduced its Glass Break Sensor E10, whilst Aqara released a 5‑in‑1 smart sensor capable of tracking light, temperature, humidity and motion. However, the Shelly Presence Gen4 stands out because it introduces multi-person and zone tracking technology, something we’re only just starting to see in consumer sensors.

The Shelly Presence Gen4 has already appeared in Amazon listings in countries including Spain and Germany, although pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet. At the moment, it’s also unclear exactly when the sensor will officially launch in Europe or in other regions like North America.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Shelly)

The Presence Gen4 can monitor an area of up to 42m² and detect up to six people, whether they’re moving or standing still. Users can also create up to ten monitoring zones, and sensitivity settings can be adjusted, helping prevent false triggers. The device also includes an integrated light sensor, which can detect the brightness level in the room and trigger the best smart lights if needed.

As well as being Matter-compatible, the sensor supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee 3.0, and it’s expected to work with major smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.