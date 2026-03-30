Shelly's new smart home sensor can detect multiple people in the same room

It's one of the most advanced smart sensors we've seen so far

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Shelly Presence Gen4
(Image credit: Shelly)
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Shelly has launched its new Presence Gen4 smart sensor, featuring the ability to track multiple people across different zones in a room.

It's appeared on Amazon a few select European countries, but pricing and wider availability is yet to be confirmed.

Shelly has unveiled its latest smart home device, the Shelly Presence Gen4, a new sensor designed to detect people across one or multiple zones within a room. The compact device is Matter-compatible, meaning it should integrate easily with most smart home ecosystems, and users can either mount it on a wall or place it on a table.

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Shelly Presence Gen4

(Image credit: Shelly)

The Presence Gen4 can monitor an area of up to 42m² and detect up to six people, whether they’re moving or standing still. Users can also create up to ten monitoring zones, and sensitivity settings can be adjusted, helping prevent false triggers. The device also includes an integrated light sensor, which can detect the brightness level in the room and trigger the best smart lights if needed.

As well as being Matter-compatible, the sensor supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee 3.0, and it’s expected to work with major smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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