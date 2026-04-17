A new Fitbit is on its way – and it's been hiding under our noses all this time

Quick Summary An unannounced Fitbit device has been teased on social media for several months, but now there is a little more to its story. A basketball has been seen wearing one, while a new screen in the Fitbit app has been teased in a behind-the-scenes vlog, giving some indication of what to expect from a software point of view.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new Fitbit launch. After being bought by Google in 2021, there have certainly been fewer launches than there once were. If you don’t count the Pixel Watch models, the last official Fitbit to launch was the Fitbit Charge 6, which landed in 2023.

But, it looks like that could change soon. It’s previously been reported that Google is working on a screen-less Fitbit, not too dissimilar from Whoop, after the band has been seen multiple times on Google’s Performance Advisor Steph Curry's social media videos.

What else do we know about this new Fitbit device?

A report by Droid-Life back in January noted that Curry had been wearing the device since the start of the year, in a grey and orange colour way. Based on those images and videos, it appears to be rather slim – around the same width as the Fitbit Alta. And based on what I can tell, it's slightly slimmer than the likes of Whoop.

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A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) A photo posted by on

A subsequent report by 9to5Google has since claimed that the unannounced device continues to be hidden in plain sight. The band looks like it will be similar to Google’s Performance Band for Pixel Watch in terms of finish and materials, but without the watch element.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

There is something a little extra adding to the tease for this new device, too: an image of the Fitbit app running on a Pixel phone has appeared in a behind-the-scenes vlog ahead of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

It was again spotted by 9to5Google and shows a "Live Data" screen. This displays Fitbit’s Cardio Load metric, alongside heart rate, energy burned and elapsed time, but there is no extra context at present.

For now, there is no word on exactly when this new Fitbit band might launch, but it’s certainly being teased more and more.

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