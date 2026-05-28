Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is official – there's no Xbox Game Pass free option this time, but it will be on Nintendo Switch 2

Quick Summary Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has been announced with a 5 October release date. It will be the first Call of Duty to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, alongside PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.

We might have to wait until October to get our hands on it, but Activision has announced the new Call of Duty – and what's more, it'll be the first COD available on launch day for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will also be skipping Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch – marking the first time in a while that an Xbox-owned property is not getting a day one release on the platform.

That's because new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently decided to reduce the price of Ultimate membership, with COD's exclusion a necessary caveat. It will instead arrive on the platform further down the line, but Xbox Series X/S owners who want to play it on release (and for months after) will have to purchase it, along with PS5, PC and Switch 2 owners.

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The new chapter will be the fourth in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, and will once again feature fan favourite Captain Price in the main campaign. However, players will step into the boots of new character Private Park – a South Korean soldier fighting North Korean invaders along the country's border.

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Cue James Bond-style world threatening shenanigans and a whole lot of shooting your way through the enemy.

As well as Korea, the action will see you head to New York, Paris and Mumbai, while multiplayer will be equally important, of course. There will be 12 core multiplayer maps available at launch, with Activision saying that the combat will feature the "most authentic" gunplay yet.

DMZ is also returning to the franchise with the release of Modern Warfare 4.

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The game is being developed by COD stalwart Infinity Ward, alongside Beenox, and its gameplay will be tuned especially for PC players.

That said, it will also be available from 5 October 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS5 Pro and Switch 2. We expect more to be revealed in the build up, including during the Xbox Games Showcase on 7 June.