Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is official – there's no Xbox Game Pass free option this time, but it will be on Nintendo Switch 2
COD is coming back later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch 2
Quick Summary
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has been announced with a 5 October release date.
It will be the first Call of Duty to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, alongside PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.
We might have to wait until October to get our hands on it, but Activision has announced the new Call of Duty – and what's more, it'll be the first COD available on launch day for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will also be skipping Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at launch – marking the first time in a while that an Xbox-owned property is not getting a day one release on the platform.
That's because new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently decided to reduce the price of Ultimate membership, with COD's exclusion a necessary caveat. It will instead arrive on the platform further down the line, but Xbox Series X/S owners who want to play it on release (and for months after) will have to purchase it, along with PS5, PC and Switch 2 owners.
The new chapter will be the fourth in the rebooted Modern Warfare series, and will once again feature fan favourite Captain Price in the main campaign. However, players will step into the boots of new character Private Park – a South Korean soldier fighting North Korean invaders along the country's border.
Cue James Bond-style world threatening shenanigans and a whole lot of shooting your way through the enemy.
As well as Korea, the action will see you head to New York, Paris and Mumbai, while multiplayer will be equally important, of course. There will be 12 core multiplayer maps available at launch, with Activision saying that the combat will feature the "most authentic" gunplay yet.
DMZ is also returning to the franchise with the release of Modern Warfare 4.
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The game is being developed by COD stalwart Infinity Ward, alongside Beenox, and its gameplay will be tuned especially for PC players.
That said, it will also be available from 5 October 2026 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS5 Pro and Switch 2. We expect more to be revealed in the build up, including during the Xbox Games Showcase on 7 June.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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