PS Plus leads with a game Xbox owners would rather you didn't have – especially for free

Quick Summary The new games coming to PlayStation Plus in June have been announced and they include original Xbox exclusive, Grounded. You also get Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, while EA Sports FC 26 will continue to be available for an additional two weeks.

I remember when Grounded first arrived in preview form for Xbox consoles – the multiplayer survival game was something unique, putting you in the shoes of a miniaturised child lost in the grass of your own garden. And considering it was from the Xbox-owned Obsidian Entertainment, it seemed a quaint and unusual exclusive.

But as with many Xbox Studios' releases over the last few years, it was also released for rival platforms, including the PS5 and PS4. It looks like that strategy might change in future – returning us to the age of brand-specific exclusives – but PlayStation owners can still savour Grounded in the meantime.

And for free, as it turns out.

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All PS Plus subscribers will be able to download the fully formed final version of the game – the Grounded Fully Yoked Edition – as part of the June lineup for Essential, Extra and Premium. It'll be available at no extra cost for PS5 and PS4 from Tuesday 2 June 2026.

Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Fully Yoked Edition includes pretty much all the content released for the original game during its run. We've since had Grounded 2 (also in early access first), but before you play it, I thoroughly advise you give this first one a go.

It's great fun when playing with friends, but you can also play solo. And as it'll be available as a free download (with any PS Plus tier) you might as well check it out.

Also coming on 2 June are a couple of additional multiplayer games – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

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The latter is of particular note as it's one of the best Warhammer 40K games out there.

And, as an added bonus, EA Sports FC 26 will continue to be available to all PS Plus members until the end of play 16 June (five days into the World Cup). Monthly game drops normally expire when the next batch arrives, but this one is lingering a little longer.

You will have to redeem Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols before the switch over though, so keep a note of that.

How much does PlayStation Plus cost?

There are three PS Plus tiers available in most places around the world – Essential, Extra and Premium. All are required if you want to play the vast amount of games online, on your PS5, PS5 Pro or PS4.

They all also give you access to the free monthly games (as above).

Here's how much they usually cost and what you get. However, it's also worth noting that, during Sony's Days of Play event which runs until midnight on 10 June, you can also get 33% off yearly membership plans, or the same amount of an upgrade for new members. Find out more here.