Cost cutting Xbox Game Pass subscription cancelled – and for a very weird reason
Sources claim that a much-requested new Game Pass tier has been ditched, and it's not Xbox's fault
Quick Summary
We' ve learned that Xbox will not be introducing the Game Pass Family Plan trialled a few years ago.
However, it's apparently not Xbox's fault. Another games publisher is said to be to blame.
It's been three years since we first wrote about plans for a new Xbox Game Pass subscription designed to cut costs for families, it was even available across multiple countries, including Ireland, during a preview test period. But now it has been officially cancelled.
The Xbox Game Pass Family Plan would have enabled access to Game Pass games and benefits across multiple systems throughout a home, with different accounts able to share membership for one lower fee.
However, that won't be happening. But according to one renowned expert, it's not entirely Xbox's fault.
"I was told EA, who is a long-term contractee within the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, fully hated the idea," wrote Jez Corden on T3's sister site, Windows Central.
"It sucks because EA does the absolute bare minimum with its Game Pass involvement, refusing to put Xbox PC native versions with Play Anywhere or Xbox achievements out."
Is cutting EA Play from Xbox Game Pass the answer?
The decision to ditch it was seemingly made before the new CEO, Asha Sharma, took over Xbox. Worse is that instead of releasing the cheaper, cost cutting measure, the company decided to double the price of Game Pass Ultimate.
Thankfully, Sharma has enforced a price cut again, making Ultimate much better value (even without new Call of Duty games on release). But that might come as little compensation for families who still need multiple subscriptions to play Game Pass games across different household accounts.
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Corden goes on to say that he'd like to see EA Play removed from Game Pass in favour of the Family Plan and I can't help but agree. EA releases very few games per year these days, which take ages to hit Xbox Game Pass anyway. I'm sure families would prefer potential savings in favour of the latest Madden or NHL.
And let's face it, what's happened to EA Sports FC over the last couple of years? That needs a proper overhaul before it's worth the sacrifice.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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