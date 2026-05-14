PS Plus brings back the greatest game of all time after more than a year away – a free reward for your patience

Quick Summary PS Plus Premium and Extra members will be able download Red Dead Redemption 2 for free once more, as it returns to the game catalogue on 19 May. It'll be joined by several other big games, including the excellent Star Wars Outlaws.

PS Plus members got a big win earlier in May with the addition of EA Sports FC 26 as part of the monthly lineup, but arguably the best is yet to come. One of the best games of all time is returning to the service for Extra and Premium subscribers.

What's more, you'll also be getting the best Star Wars games for PS5 too.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #3 - YouTube Watch On

Red Dead Redemption 2 will return to the PS Plus game catalogue on Tuesday 19 May. In my opinion it's the best game ever made, not just one of them, but I appreciate that's subjective.

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It's actually been part of the catalogue before, but was removed at the tail end of 2024 – its return is therefore a welcome reward for our patience.

If you've not played it before, it is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, telling the story of the rise and fall of the Van der Linde gang, mainly through the eyes of main antagonist Arthur Morgan.

It's beautifully scripted, vast in scope and scale, and will undoubtedly take you on an emotional roller coaster.

There have been numerous rumours about a PS5 remaster, but this PS4 version also gets a little glow-up when running on a PS5 Pro. It's still locked to 30fps, but there's more fidelity in the graphics if you switch on "Enhanced Image Quality for PS4 Games" in the consoles' settings.

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Star Wars Outlaws: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Also being added to the PS Plus game catalogue next week is Star Wars Outlaws – Ubisoft's open world adventure set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

You play as a young Han Solo-like scoundrel, Kay Vess, who must assemble a team of crack thieves to take on a heist against a criminal organisation. This takes you to different planets and open world landscapes, each of which packed with side missions and interesting characters.

In many ways, Star Wars Outlaws is a sci-fi Assassin's Creed, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Finally, PS Plus Extra and Premium members can also enjoy Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5 / PS4), The Thaumaturge (PS5), Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5), Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged (PS5 / PS4), and Enotria: The Last Song (PS5) from next Tuesday.

Premium subscribers will be getting Time Crisis on PS4 and PS4, too – as part of the classics collection.

PS Plus tiers and pricing details

PlayStation Plus is mandatory if you want to play the vast amount of online games on your console. However, it also provides you with a number of free games each month, depending on your tier.

Here are the options:

PS Plus Essential is £6.99 / €8.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month. It includes online play and three or four free games each month (as above).

is £6.99 / €8.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month. It includes online play and three or four free games each month (as above). PS Plus Extra is £10.99 / €13.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month. You get the same benefits of the Essential plan, but also access to a game catalogue of more than 300 games to download and play.

is £10.99 / €13.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month. You get the same benefits of the Essential plan, but also access to a game catalogue of more than 300 games to download and play. PS Plus Premium is £13.49 / €16.99 / $17.99 per month. You get everything in the Extra and Essential plans, plus game demos, and an additional catalogue of classic games. There's cloud gaming too, on PS5 and PS Portal.

is £13.49 / €16.99 / $17.99 per month. You get everything in the Extra and Essential plans, plus game demos, and an additional catalogue of classic games. There's cloud gaming too, on PS5 and PS Portal. In some regions, including Australia, PS Plus Premium is replaced with PS Plus Deluxe for AU$21.95 per month. This doesn't include cloud gaming.