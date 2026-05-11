3 best new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (May 11-15)
It's a massive week for streaming
A new week is upon us, and we're in the depth of May now, which means the weather is changing for the better here in the UK and sunsets keep getting later – which can make it feel all the more lovely to sit and watch some streaming action while the sun does set. It's a beautiful time of year, and the likes of Netflix and Amazon are having to work extra hard to own your eyeballs of an evening.
That means a pretty constant tide of new arrivals on both streaming services, such that every week has some big new hit to check out. If you're casting about for your next obsession and you've wondered what's coming to Prime Video and Netflix this week, I've got answers. Here are three brand-new additions that might float your boat this week, with trailers and details of when they're available.
Good Omens 3
- Streaming on: Prime Video from 13 May
This one has been quite a long time coming. Amazon had a lovely little cult hit on its hands when it released Good Omens, years ago at this point. The main duo of David Tennant and Michael Sheen have brilliant chemistry, as other projects have repeatedly underlined, and their double act as an angel and demon working together with reluctance has been a fan favourite.
The show ground to a halt a little, though, when it ran out of material to adapt (and when co-creator Neil Gaiman was accused of a heap of impropriety). Now, it's getting one final outing to give the characters a proper send-off. Although Amazon's billing it as Season 3 in some places, it's really a feature-length special to close things out, and should be a joy for those who've wanted a more final ending to the show.
Nemesis
- Streaming on: Netflix from 14 May
Netflix knows how to do cheese. I'm not saying that Nemesis will be pure silliness, and it definitely seems like a show that's going to take some big swings at serious plotlines and dramatic twists. Still, when you watch its trailer it's impossible to get the sense that the show has at least a bit of its tongue in its cheek.
This story of a powerful criminal who moves in high circles, alongside the detective who's convinced he can bring him down, looks like a fairly classic one. What I love about it, though, is how much dramatic slow-mo there is, and how ridiculously pristine all the costuming and haircuts are. Everyone is drop-dead gorgeous, and looks perfect at all times, making for almost a superhero movie level of unreality. We'll see if it can pull the tone off when it comes out midweek.
Devil May Cry Season 2
- Streaming on: Netflix from 12 May
Netflix is impressive in quite a few ways, but one of the interesting subplots in its streaming dominance has been its approach to animated shows. It's slowly become a good producer of niche shows that attract rabid fanbases, and these shows are often enjoyably profane and adult. Devil May Cry, like Castlevania, is a great example, adapting a videogame series without compromising its tone.
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The show features some dynamite fight scenes, which will be familiar to those who've played the series over the years, and its second season looks like a thrill-ride. This time around our main character Dante is going to be dicing with his estranged brother Virgil, a huge character in the canon. That means some massive fights are incoming, and it looks like a fun escalation over what came before.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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