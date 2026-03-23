3 best new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Mar. 23-27)
Another big week of additions starts today
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There's no such thing as an off week in the world of streaming. Netflix and Amazon (along with all the other best streaming services out there) know that they need to keep up a constant flow of content if they're going to keep people subscribed during a cost-of-living crisis.
If you're eyeing up this final full week of March and wondering what might be coming down the pike for you to watch, look no further. I've combed through the listings of what's being added to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and picked out three highlights that are most interesting – you'll find them below with trailers for you to check out, too.
Detective Hole
- Streaming on: 26 March on Netflix
This one's been a long time coming for Netflix, and I can easily remember writing stories about the show when all we had was a moody teaser image and confirmation that it was being filmed. Now, the series is finally on the cusp of release, and promises to be one of the darker takes on detective fiction that you could care to find in the streaming era.Article continues below
Based on Jo Nesbo's series of novels, the show will centre around troubled but gifted detective Harry Hole, as he tries to solve a grisly case but also starts to uncover truths about his colleagues and friends that trouble him even further. This should be almost gothic in how dark it gets, but also compelling in its plotting.
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen
- Streaming on: 26 March on Netflix
More darkness comes Netflix's way on the very same day that Detective Hole arrives, making this a doozy of a week for those who like to feel unsettled while they watch their evening's streaming. Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is more of an explicitly-marketed horror show, though, and looks like it could get pretty harrowing by the time you watch it all.
The show's been executive-produced by the Duffer brothers, of Stranger Things fame, but where that show's scariness was tempered by levity and its young cast, this one looks like it'll commit more to being purely terrifying. Telling the story of an ill-fated couple's marriage, it's got creepy family vibes painted all over it.
Pretty Lethal
- Streaming on: 26 March on Amazon Prime Video
To round out a week of scariness, Prime Video's getting in on the same act, on the same day, too. That said, its Pretty Lethal trailers so far make it really clear that the movie will lean way further into horror-comedy, making it perhaps the best choice for those who want to see tension broken by funny lines and silly moments.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The movie has a buzzy young cast of actresses all playing gifted ballerinas who find themselves in a crazy situation when they travel to a showcase in Europe. There, they discover that they're in over their heads and have to brutally fight their way out to safety, and that means some crazy action scenes and wisecracks, at a minimum.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.