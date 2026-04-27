3 best new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Apr. 27-May 1)

The world of streaming is one of constant churn – people hoover up content at a crazy pace, which means all the biggest and best streaming services know that they need to keep pace and deliver more. Netflix and Prime Video stand as two of the biggest in the market, and they don't generally let a week go by without trying to bring something fairly significant out.

This week's no different, and if you've just finished up a series or you're looking for something new to sink your teeth into, I've done the hard work by looking at everything coming to these two platforms. I've narrowed things down to three must-watch picks, so check them out below.

Man On Fire

Man on Fire | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 30 May

This intriguing Netflix reboot updates a story and movie that many people associate extremely tightly with Denzel Washington, one of cinema's true titans. This time around, it'll instead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen as a troubled ex-soldier who now works privately in security, and has a storm coming even if he doesn't realise it.

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What should be a simple protection job for a young woman in his care turns into something way bigger when sophisticated and coordinated attackers start to track his every move, and how he balances his responsibilities with his PTSD will be a core part of the character work in the show. It looks like a great action thriller that shouldn't be missed.

The House of the Spirits

The House of the Spirits - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 29 April

For something much more emotional and sweeping, Prime Video is stepping up with an adaptation of a modern classic novel from Isabel Allende, and it's one that takes a look at much of the twentieth century of Chile, the country in which it's set. With a huge cast and a story that spans generations and time settings, this is an epic South American production.

It tells the tale of one family through decades of upheaval in Chile, charting emotionally-charged personal stories but also using them to explore the societal change that happened in those time periods, and looks like it's going to be sumptuous in terms of production design. If you want something liable to make you think a bit more, this could be a perfect pick.

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg – PSG vs Bayern

The Dembele show at Anfield 🎪🤩 | Liverpool v PSG | UEFA Champions League Highlights 🎥 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video on 28 April

This one's only for those of us in the UK, but it's sure to be one of the great matches of the season. Prime Video gets one game per watchweek in the UEFA Champions League, but as the competition narrows these matches tend to get more and more desirable. This time around, there's no arguing with that.

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The first leg between PSG and Bayern should be a super interesting match full of superstars – with the Ballon D'or currently in PSG's Dembele's hands, but potentially transferring to Bayern's Harry Kane next time around. That said, the outcome of that award might depend pretty heavily on this tie, so it's sure to be a thriller between two enormously attacking teams.