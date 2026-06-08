3 top new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (June 8-12)

The neverending quest for streaming supremacy is one that surely consumes execs at both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The latter is the world's biggest streaming service, but it knows full well that it can't rest on its laurels if it wants to stay that way. So, each and every week it and Prime Video race to put up more, better new content for people to watch.

If you're looking at a relatively clear schedule of evenings this week, and you're wondering what new material might be arriving on either platform for you to watch, you're in luck. I've combed through the release schedules to pick out the three new arrivals on Prime Video and Netflix that you need to know about, and you'll find them here with trailers and release dates for your convenience.

Every Year After

Every Year After - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 10 June

Amazon's almost certainly backing a winning horse in the form of Every Year After, which adapts a best-selling romance novel and looks like it could spawn a new franchise all on its own. It stars a young woman who's back in the small town she used to spend her summers in, and unexpectedly finds herself reconnecting with the ex-boyfriend she bonded with back then.

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He's got a new partner, though, and she's having trouble figuring out what she wants from life, which is almost certainly the foundation for a pretty compelling tussle between what they want and what they think is right. Expect some seriously steamy moments and plenty of anguish in this new show dropping midweek.

Outlast: The Jungle

Outlast: The Jungle | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 10 June

Netflix isn't the only streaming service that likes to take turns at competing with hugely long-established shows from network TV, and this new reality TV series looks like it's aimed directly at Survivor, which is an institution in the US. It puts a load of very beautiful people into challenges that will test their endurance and teamwork.

From raft-building to hunting and gathering, it looks like some of the challenges on show will be really tough, but the really interesting side of things is the more inter-personal one. With alliances quickly forming but rules allowing for team-switching whenever you like, people's loyalties are likely to be pretty fluid.

The Rest Is Football | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 10 June

In case you're living under a rock, it's the World Cup starting this week, which means the ultimate feast for football fans. Gary Lineker's podcast empire has seen him go from strength to strength since leaving the BBC, and now he's been licensed by Netflix to produce daily podcasts in video form, reacting to the biggest games and talking about those still to come.

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With co-hosts Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, he's going to welcome a wide array of impressive footballing guests, too, and the episodes will come out at 6AM every morning, making this the perfect way to start your footballing day if you're in the UK. Lineker's media empire might only just be getting started, frankly.