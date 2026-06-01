3 top new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (June 1-5)

Streaming never lets up – and with the heat finally dissipating here in the UK, it's a lot more bearable to imagine staying in to binge some TV this week than last week. If you're subscribed to either Netflix or Prime Video, which are very much the two biggest streaming services out there, then you might be wondering if there's anything new coming to either.

Well, I've gone and looked into that very question for you, and found some pretty juicy news, ensuring that you should be able to pick from the three highlights below. They run a gamut of genres, too, so there should be enough variety to keep anyone satisfied. You'll find a trailer for each, too, to help you get a sense for what it offers.

Clarkson's Farm Season 5

Clarkson's Farm Series 5 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 3 June

I'm fairly sure that when Amazon greenlit Clarkson's Farm for the first time, years ago, it probably didn't anticipate the show going on to be this sort of massive success, and a franchise that probably drives Prime subscriptions in its own right. It's become a sensation, and has launched Clarkson into the hearts of many non-motorheads for the first time.

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He's still a rambunctious fellow, though, and has sharp edges, as his presence and input into massive farming protests in recent UK history demonstrate – and these will be covered by the new season of the show. He's become a lightning rod for debate about the industry, and the new episodes will likely keep that ball rolling.

Office Romance

Office Romance | Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 5 June

Sometimes Netflix knows that people don't actually want movies that shoot for the stars and look to collect awards and acclaim – they want silly romances between beautiful people against pretty backdrops. That's what's offered up by Office Romance, which has a very utilitarian name and stars Brett Goldstein opposite Jennifer Lopez.

He's a lawyer working for her, but sparks won't take long to fly between them and the romance that the title hints at is clearly going to explode fairly quickly. In fact, this doesn't look like a movie that takes itself particularly seriously, so strap in if you want a nice, uncomplicated story to enjoy one evening this week.

The Legend of Vox Machina S4

The Legend of Vox Machina S4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 3 June

Another Prime Video franchise that has done better than I would ever have anticipated is Vox Machina, which adapts the first Critical Role campaign into an animated show and makes it even easier to watch and digest. It's tremendous fun, making for a far more concise story than that mammoth broadcast was.

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Of course, you'll want to watch the previous three seasons before tucking into these new episodes, but the arrival of a new run is always a great opportunity to discover a show for the first time, so this could get a swell of interest. At a time when D&D is bigger than ever, Vox Machina looks like it's riding the wave cannily.