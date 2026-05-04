Top 3 new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (May 4-8)

When a week starts with a bank holiday (like this one in the UK), it's always a good time. There's nothing quite like a shorter working week, and that blessing pairs even more perfectly with chilling out and bingeing some new shows or movies on your favourite streaming service.

If you're a Prime Video or Netflix subscriber then you're probably already accustomed to checking what's being added to the service most weeks. This time, though, I've taken that step for you, and whittled things down to three highlights that you should know about – two from Netflix, and one from Prime Video. They could give you a really enjoyable week of streaming if you're on the hunt for new content.

Legends

Legends | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 7 May on Netflix

I've been carping about Legends for a few weeks now, and it has every sign of being a sleeper hit from Netflix, in my opinion. I always like it when Netflix quietly funds British productions that wouldn't look remotely out of place on the BBC, and this fits that bill.

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It tells a fictionalised account of a true story, one that saw the UK turn to customs and border enforcement agents to see if they would be interested in taking their efforts against drug traffickers to the next level. Finding undercover agents who were in jobs that didn't really stretch them, Legends seems to tell a fascinating tale, and has a great cast.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Remarkably Bright Creatures | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 May on Netflix

For those wanting something a bit less heart-pounding and bit more heartwarming, this looks like a surefire thing. Remarkably Bright Creatures stars the iconic Sally Field as Tova, an ageing woman living a quiet life as the cleaner for a small-town aquarium, who quietly has a tragic recent past.

When a young man joins her department and seems to have similarly emotional trauma rocking him beneath the surface, they start to forge a connection that looks sure to bring some tearjerking scenes. The twist is that the film's narrated by the octopus whose enclosure Tova cleans with such dedication, giving it an offbeat tone and some comedy chops.

No Place To Be Single

No Place To Be Single | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 May on Prime Video

I'm not going to dress this up – No Place To Be Single looks cheesy in the extreme. Still, I can't pretend that people don't want this sort of shmaltz in their life now and then. It offers up a classic story that sees two city boys inherit a rural property, and despite their plans to sell it, start to fall in love with the countryside life.

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It'll help that there will be plenty of beautiful people to catch their eyes, but it seems like one of the biggest stars will be the Italian scenery, which looks just gorgeous. The trailer embedded above shows that there will be a cheesily dubbed version in English, but I'm guessing the original Italian version will be a little better of an experience.