Amazon Prime Video in April 2026: Top 5 new shows and movies to watch

Another month is upon us, and I can't be the only one hoping that April really does bring the change in temperatures that March briefly flirted with – it's Spring here in the UK, but it hasn't really felt like that in the last week. Of course, fresh days and nights can make for the perfect atmosphere in which to indulge in some great streaming binges.

The month promises a lot of new additions to all the best streaming services out there, and Prime Video is no exception, as you'd imagine. I've looked through the long, long lists of what's being added, to pick out five varied and interesting highlights for you to keep an eye on this April.

The Boys Season 5

The Boys – Final Season Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 April

The Boys might just be Amazon's biggest show right now – or it's the one that captured the zeitgest best, at least. This superhero satire has kept lightfooted and managed to stay deeply relevant as the US has become more and more authoritarian, and its main villain (Homelander) has become more and more of a Trump analogue over time.

Article continues below

This final season promises a bloody denouement, and it's likely that some major characters won't survive the long-awaited confrontation between the ragtag Boys and their super-powered quarry. There will be moments that absolutely shock you, since that's always guaranteed with this show, but don't be surprised if its ending is also quite emotional.

Kevin

Kevin | Date Announcement | Amazon Prime - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 April

You might not have heard all that much about Kevin, and the show doesn't have a full trailer at the time of writing, but the above reveal of its title sequence is really promising. Amazon says this will be the story of a cat caught in the middle of a breakup, given a very different twist.

Kevin moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens after his owners part ways, and finds himself in a group of cast-offs and misfits that doesn't have a clear place in the world. Unsurprisingly, the show might just give us a glimpse of how these sorts of personalities can thrive and support each other, which seems like it could make for heartwarming stuff.

The House of the Spirits

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Streaming from: 29 April

Amazon's playing its cards quite close to its chest on a few of its April launches, and The House of the Spirits is another project that we haven't yet seen in motion (as I write this, anyway). This show adapts a modern classic of a novel by Isabel Allende and tells a sweeping, multi-generational story.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It follows the Trueba family through three generations, with each experiencing pivotal moments that tie into what happens further down the timeline, and emotions running high in all three slices of time. Showing how patriarchy and toxic masculinity can do damage over time, but also be pushed back against, don't be surprised if it's a word-of-mouth hit.

UEFA Champions League

70 Years of the UEFA Champions League 🤩 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: 7, 14, 28 April

Prime Video has made itself a major player in sports broadcasting, and getting hold of one Champions League match per matchweek has played a big part in that – especially since it gets to choose the biggest game each week. This April its offering will be arguably the best it's ever had, since we're into the Quarter-final phase which sees some giant teams face off.

In fact, across the month you'll get a couple of Quarter-finals and a Semi-final to watch, so this will be a pretty high-value month for football fans with Prime subscriptions. The fixture picks aren't confirmed yet, but they will doubtless be very soon.

Nippon Sangoku

Nippon Sangoku - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 April

This animated series from Prime Video will open up the month, and I'm including it because it has an art style I can't say I've ever encountered before – one that's perhaps more lifelike and almost realistic than many other shows you might have watched in your day.

It's a sort of historical fantasy set in the Japanese Sengoku Period, focussing on a cast of characters as they seek to have a massive impact on the future of the country. From the trailer I've embedded above, it looks like we'll get courtly intrigue and massive battles, along with a wide range of memorable figures to meet.