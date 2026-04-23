Prime Video's sci-fi spy show isn't dead after all – it's back for Season 2 after a long break

Citadel still has some life in it

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Citadel Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

When Amazon first brought Citadel to Prime Video, it did so with the promise (or hope) of building out a whole cinemative universe around the show, taking spycraft into the near future with a slight sci-fi twist and making a mega-franchise that could sustain spin-offs and many seasons to come. Suffice to say, things haven't gone quite the way it was hoping.

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Citadel Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Citadel Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
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— Citadel Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

As you can see in the trailer embedded above, Stanley Tucci is returning to the part of Bernard Orlick, the handler who had a slightly more background role in the last season, and will in fact be taking part in at least a few big action set pieces himself. Where the last season was very much fronted by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, it looks like it's more of an event split this time.

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In fact, going purely by how much airtime they get in the trailer, Tucci might just be the lead role, which is quite a big shift in focus. Equally striking is the way more lighthearted tone that the trailer strikes, from its choice of music to the prevalence of quips and jokes. Perhaps this is Amazon's way of trying to breathe new life into the Citadel franchise, which has previously been pretty po-faced.

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Citadel Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It looks like the glitz and glamour is still retained, though, and doubtless those who enjoyed the mysteries of the first season will find a lot to grab hold of this time around, but I'm curious to see how the show fares from here. Will Amazon greenlight many more spinoffs if the main show doesn't become a genuine sensation?

Perhaps it's performed better than I realised, and the three-year gap between seasons was just down to scheduling and the scale of production. We might never get the lowdown on that side of things, but it's still fascinating to see a show that I thought was probably dead come roaring back to life like this. It'll arrive on Prime Video on 6 May, so you don't have long to wait.

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Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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