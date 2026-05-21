Disney's tense thriller renewed for second season ahead of this week's finale

Nothing quite hits home like a dystopian thriller and the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale is no exception. The Testaments has racked up over 45 million hours of streaming across Disney+ and Hulu, so confirmation of Season 2 will come as a relief for Margaret Atwood fans.

The Testaments was published in 2019 as a sequel to the original 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale and was instantly snapped up for TV production. Of course, with The Handmaid's Tale running to six seasons - and extending well beyond the premise of the original novel - The Testaments has seen some adaptation.

The first season - with the finale scheduled for 27 May - is mostly focused on the first half of the source novel, leaving plenty of scope for what comes next in the coming-of-age story based in the Gilead universe.

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(Image credit: Disney+)

That was the plan all along, so the renewal shouldn't come as a surprise. Showrunner Bruce Miller has split The Testaments narrative down into a multi-season run and because The Handmaid's Tale show contained so much, there are plenty of threads to pull on.

What really works about these adaptations, is that Margaret Atwood worked with the showrunners with this sort of development in mind, resulting in a coherent story that really expands on the original novels, while still paying homage to the universe that they created.

The Testaments | Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

At the moment we don't have a trailer for the new season - as that would surely contain spoilers - but we know that The Testaments novel contains some plot lines set well into the future, which are perfect for later seasons of the show.

Exactly how the next season will unfold remains to be seen, but it's sure to focus on Agnes and Daisy's storyline, the destiny of Aunt Lydia, and a whole lot more. Will we see the return of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) in Season 2? That all remains to be seen.