Amazon's steamy new drama looks like it could be a homewrecking modern classic

The age of steam is upon us, as far as I'm concerned. Sure, the real-life industrial revolution might now be long in the rearview mirror, but the world of streaming has had something of a revivalist attitude recently when it comes to, well, smut. Okay, perhaps that's a strong word for it, but people can't seem to stop hoovering up romance shows, and the likes of Amazon and Netflix have clearly figured that out.

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You only have to look at Prime Video's recent output and its upcoming slate to get a sense of how much it's prioritising raunchy shows and movies, and a perfect case in point just arrived – a trailer for Every Year After. This new show is based on the first of a best-selling romantic novel series, and looks like it'll scratch that itch for fans of the genre.

Every Year After - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The show stars Sadie Soverall as Percy, a young woman who finds herself coming back to the small town where she spent some memorable summers. She's back to attend the funeral of her first love's mother, a sad circumstance that brings her back into contact with that love, Sam, who clearly hasn't forgotten the time they spent together before Percy called it off to move to the city.

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Now she's back and stirring up all sorts of confused emotions in them both, made even more awkward by the fact that he has a girlfriend that he loves and is considering proposing to. With an equally chiselled older brother watching out for his wellbeing, Sam's clearly going to have absolutely no idea how to navigate this thorny emotional situation.

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The trailer ends by confirming that the show will start streaming on 10 June, so it's around a month away, and it looks like a canny new project from Amazon's commissioning team. After all, the Carley Fortune novels it's based on seem to come out at quite a clip, which makes this a real franchise in the making.

That's basically the dream scenario for any streamer right now – just look at Bridgerton on Netflix for the clearest template. Whether or not that comes to fruition this time, it certainly looks like some one-off raunchy fun is guaranteed as a minimum.