If you scroll back in your mind to the early 2000s, you can probably think of a fair few movies that really do feel like they're from another era, and like the sort of project that just isn't getting made today. That's not because they're somehow inappropriate, but rather because Hollywood's finances have changed to make lower-budget films seem like rarer things.

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In amongst those cult favourites, Legally Blonde is a total classic, telling a really enjoyable story of how people's looks can lead to misjudgements from others, starring Reese Witherspoon in the iconic role of Elle Woods. Now the character is coming back, just as pink as ever, in a charming prequel series that just got its first trailer ahead of arriving on Prime Video.

Elle - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The show will pick up with Elle a little earlier in her life, well before she heads off to law school, in her home of LA in 1995. She's the queen bee, unsurprisingly, embedded in a gang of similarly fun-loving girls and living life with absolutely no troubles at all in constant sunshine. That will have to change, though, when her parents reveal that they have to move to the famously more rainy Seattle.

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At the tail-end of this trailer we get a quick look at what that's going to look like, and it basically casts Elle as a dot of pink among a sea of blue and grey tones, making for a very fun contrast. She's sure to find friends and perhaps some rivals, though, and there will doubtless be plenty of fun to come.

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The show looks really charming, and in Lexi Minetree as Elle it seems to have found a young actress who has the same charming ability to take the world at face value, like Witherspoon's version did back in 2001. Whether there's enough material here for a series to keep people's interest will be harder to know until the show comes out, of course.

It'll start streaming on 1 July, so there's still just less than a couple of months to go before then. We'll almost certainly get a lengthier trailer before that date, too, and I'd expect that one to tell us a bit more about what'll happen to Elle once she's in Seattle. For now, though, this is a pretty fun little teaser to get Legally Blonde fans hyped.