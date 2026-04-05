The 7 best all-new sci-fi shows coming to Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix

The last couple of years have been truly massive for sci-fi successes – we've already been treated to so many original shows and movies. But there are still plenty more to come on the best streaming services this year and next, as this list attests.

While there are loads of return shows incoming for 2026, however, this feature is focused exclusively on brand new releases – and series only, so any incoming movies haven't been included among this collection.

So what sci-fi shows for their first and brand-new season can we expect? There are some potentially massive ones incoming to the biggest names, from Amazon Prime to Netflix, Apple TV to HBO Max and beyond.

So, without further ado, here are the seven best new sci-fi shows to look out for in 2026 – some have trailers, which feature below, while others have far less tangible information about them and, quite possibly, could slip into the '2027' release schedule...

1. Spider-Noir

“Spider-Noir” – Authentic Black & White Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Amazon Prime – 27 May 2026 confirmed

While the official inside info on Spider Noir – a Nic Cage-starring, almost Sin City-styled black-and-white noir that's inspired by the Marvel universe – was originally thin on the ground, in March we finally got an official trailer.

If you've seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, then you'll fully appreciate why this show – with the same producers in tow – is happening with Nic Cage attached to the role. And it's coming next month, from 27 May.

Other than the trailer, there's not a huge amount known about the show just yet, aside from a huge cast list attached to the project. Its first two episodes are directed by Harry Bradbeer – of Killing Eve fame – so it sounds like it's in good hands. And it'll be available in authentic black-and-white, too.

2. Lanterns

Lanterns | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Coming to HBO Max – August 2026

3. Stranger Things: Tales From '85

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Netflix – 23 April premier confirmed

While Stranger Things officially wrapped in 2026, with the second part of its fifth and final season, there was no way that Netflix would leave one of its biggest successes there.

With the huge success of animation in recent years, that's the style adopted for this new show, coming later in the year.

It's still set in Hawkins, Indiana, just in the winter of 1985 – when Eleven was aged 13 and, as yet, not been captured by Dr. Brenner (which occurs the following year).

The new animation will fill that gap of time, revisiting the paranormal activity and worlds that made Stranger Things such a huge success – just in a new visual style. The Duffer Brothers, who created the original, remain attached to this show – so it's not a total chancer spin-off.

That's right, a Green Lantern series is coming this year too. Part of James Gunn's DC Universe, Lanterns was initially teased via a short 11-second snippet – but a fuller trailer has since arrives ahead of its August air date on HBO Max (which is now in the UK).

While it doesn't look especially 'sci-fi' through and through, this based-on-Earth cop drama – starring Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre) – will arrive entwined in a timeline that's set following on from the Supergirl movie.

These are no 'normal' cops, though: Jordan and Stewart are from the Green Lantern Corps, comprised of intergalactic beings with their own super abilities – as the show will no doubt explore. There are some months to wait to know more, though, but DC fans will be ready to eat this one up already.

4. Neuromancer

Neuromancer — In Production Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Apple TV+ – 'In Production', 2026 release date TBC

Apple TV's official teaser trailer gives us a full nine seconds of a rotating camera in a bar, before it cuts to neon signage saying that Neuromancer is 'in production' – which doesn't give us a whole lot to go on at this stage.

It's plenty to get excited about, though. For one, Apple TV has been an excellent producer when it's come to sci-fi originals (Pluribus springs to mind). For another, William Gibson's 1984 novel, on which the series is based is widely regarded as a masterpiece.

So what's it about? The novel is set in a future dystopian society, where a hacker is enlisted by an AI to undertake a major heist. It's a very cyberpunk-styled world, widely credited as among the first to lean on the notion of technological advances being to the detriment of mankind.

How that'll be depicted in Apple's hands, under show creator J.D. Dillard – who directs some episodes – we will have to wait and see. Late 2026 is a best-case scenario for this one, too, but it's yet another reason to stick with Apple TV.

5. Blade Runner 2099

Coming to Amazon Prime – 2026, exact date TBD

Seems there's a cyberpunk theme in the air for 2026, because it's not just Neuromancer getting in on the action. That other classic, Blade Runner, based on Philip K Dick's novel, is set to return for an all-new series, Blade Runner 2099.

Some huge stars are attached, too, including Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. There are no teaser screens nor trailer at this stage, however, but the general theme of a dystopian future and hunting down humanoid 'Replicants' is sure to remain key.

The visuals will be a huge part of this one, no doubt, with the neon-noir style of the previous movies creating a strong visual style that's much lauded – and surely part of the landscape that Amazon Studios and Brit director Jonathan van Tulleken – well known for Top Boy, Shogun, Misfits and more – will leverage.

6. Vought Rising

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Coming to Amazon Prime – 'late 2026 / early 2027' expected

While 2026 will also see The Boys season 5 air – the finale, which isn't included in this list as it's already well into its established run – Amazon has already confirmed that a spin-off show will follow.

There's rumour that it could make it out in late 2026, although with such close proximity to the main show's ending, next year may become a more likely air date on Amazon Prime.

The show is a prequel to The Boys, set in the 1950s, following Soldier Boy and Stormfront in the early days of Vought International. Was the corruption always so deeply engrained or will we see a different side of the superheroes?

There's very little information to go on at this stage, save for four still images of early castings – Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy; Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel; Mason Dye as Bombsight; and Will Hochman as Torpedo – to get you geed up for the show, when it eventually lands.

7. Assassin's Creed

Coming to Netflix – late 2026 possible, 2027 increasingly likely

Finishing up the list with another major videogame adaptation. Ubisoft's long-standing series is to be made into a live-action series on Netflix.

Revealed in July of last year, the show has been a longtime coming – and in development stages for years. It's now got cast attached, though, including Tanzyn Crawford, Laura Marcus, Lola Petticrew, and Toby Wallace as regulars.

While the videogame is set around a distinctive theme per game – accessed via the 'Animus', a virtual reality machine that reads a host's memory – the series has huge potential to explore this mechanism across many worlds and characters.

Little is know about the show's mechanics, however, as it's only a loose possibility that it'll air before 2026 is out – with 2027 looking increasingly likely a prospect. One to look forward to, though, if its handled well by the right team.