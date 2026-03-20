Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ each have a surprise no.1 this weekend

I spotted an interesting thing among the best streaming services this weekend – animation is apparently king!

Top of both Netflix's and Amazon's series charts are brand new animated shows, while Disney+'s top movie also happens to be the highest-grossing English-language flick of last year.

Not that this is all "kid's stuff" by any means. Amazon's "Invincible" is by the creator of The Walking Dead and, despite its Hanna-Barbera-esque visual style, it also features plenty of claret – so isn't one for the kids.

Netflix's "Steel Ball Run", meanwhile, goes full-on Anime, with that classic Japanese style – and is the show's sixth season, following on from the first back in 2012.

Zootopia 2 – or Zootropolis 2, as it has to be known in some markets, due to a Danish zoo's Trademark of the former – is the fox-and-bunny (yes, really) cop sequel to the original success, and it's a hoot for the whole family.

Disney+ no.1 movie

Zootopia 2 | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There is a lot of love for Zootopia 2 – it's got a 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes – and it's really easy to see why.

Famed fox and bunny cop duo are back on the case, but not everything is going to plan – as they try to foil a case that's right under their noses, much to the dismay of their Captain.

While it might look all cute and cuddly, there's the right balance of witty dialogue, comical quips, and ample action that'll see you getting behind our wily duo right from the off.

Kids will love it, but so will adults. So whether a solo guilty pleasure or a full family experience, you can't go wrong with this movie.

Netflix no.1 series

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Changing gears somewhat, Steel Ball Run is an Anime fans' dream. You only need to take a couple of minutes digging into the trailer above to appreciate its distinct visual style.

With this sixth season set in the USA and delivered in English language for an international audience, however, there's zero barrier to getting right into the action – unlike some imports.

The show, called JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is set in the 19th Century, following a former jockey, Johnny Joestar, who forms an alliance with an outlaw, Gyro Zeppeli. The pair embark on a cross-continent horse race in the aim to win its grand prize.

Amazon Prime Video no.1 series

Invincible – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Now in its fourth season, Invincible was created by The Walking Dead's creator. Not that you'll see any zombies here – only our unsuspecting teen superhero, Mark Grayson.

Grayson has inherited superpowers from his father, Omni-Man, and becomes – as the title suggests – an invincible superhero. But far from being straight-up Marvel-like action, the show is layered and complex, exploring father and son relationship.

It's also ultra-violent, in part, unflinching in its depictions and full of twists and turns – and the toll this takes on our protagonist. There's heart at the centre of it all, ultimately.