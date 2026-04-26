There are so many reasons to be excited about the Elden Ring movie

Quick Summary Elden Ring fans can start to get genuinely excited as a release date for the Elden Ring movie has been announced. With the author of the Game of Thrones novels and co-creator of Elden Ring itself, George R.R. Martin, onboard and confirmed IMAX filmed quality, the good times are coming.

It's official, the Elden Ring movie has been given a release date along with plenty of juicy details to get fans – and non-fans alike – excited for what's coming.

Shared on the official Elden Ring X account, the release date for the movie is set for 3 March 2028. The news revealed that the movie would be produced by studio A24 in partnership with Bandai Namco.

While that's all exciting enough, it was also revealed that the movie would be filmed for IMAX. That means an already visually epic style of game should get a true upgrade, on the jaw-dropping scale IMAX can offer, when it hits the really big screen.

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And, as if all that wasn't enough, George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame not only co-wrote the RPG game story but is producing the film too.

Other names confirmed for the project include Ben Whishaw leading, along with Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

The official Elden Ring movie release date is 3 March 2028. Since it is filmed for IMAX you can expect it to arrive on those very big screens right from the release date.