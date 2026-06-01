Piaget’s ultra-thin Altiplano watch just got a stunning blue upgrade – but you’ll need to be quick if you want it

QUICK SUMMARY Piaget and Wristcheck have partnered on a new version of the iconic Altiplano Ultimate Automatic. Limited to just 30 pieces, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic comes in Wristcheck’s signature blue colour on the subdial and strap.

Piaget is back with a new edition of its iconic Altiplano Ultimate Automatic, and this time, it’s had a stunning blue upgrade, courtesy of Wristcheck. The Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic with Wristcheck is a special collaboration, as the former rarely produces limited edition watches – until now.

Founded in 2020, Wristcheck is a global watch marketplace, connecting watch collectors from over 50 countries. Now, Wristcheck is collaborating with Piaget on a new interpretation of Piaget’s popular Altiplano Ultimate Automatic watch.

Introduced in 2018, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic watch quickly became one of the thinnest automatic watches ever produced. Measuring just 4.3mm thick, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic features the Manufacture 910P ultra-thin self-winding movement which fuses with the case to become one.

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The caseback of the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic is the mainplate of the watch, and features Piaget and Wristcheck logos. The case and movement is made of 238 components, and features an openworked dial, complete with screws, balance wheels, barrels and gears.

(Image credit: Piaget)

The case of the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic measures 41mm, and is crafted in 18K white gold with a rhodium finish. The main part of the watch influenced by Wristcheck is the colour. Wristcheck’s signature blue shade is shown on the hour counter, hands, screws, peripheral rotor.

The Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic in collaboration with Wristcheck is finished with a blue calfskin strap, complete with Wristcheck blue topstitching. It also has a 50 hour power reserve. I’ve always been a fan of blue watches , so this new version of the Altiplano Ultimate Automatic is a big hit in my books.

The new Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic with Wristcheck is limited to just 30 pieces, so if you like the look of it, you’ll need to be quick to get your hands – or wrist – on it. Pricing is available on request.