Google’s long awaited Home Speaker just got a potential release date – and it’s sooner than you think

QUICK SUMMARY The Google Home Speaker could be launching on 25th June 2026, as spotted on its Best Buy Canada product page. With this expected launch date, the Google Home Speaker is set to be priced at $99.99 and come in four colours.

The long awaited Google Home Speaker just got a potential release date, and it could be here sooner than you think. According to a product page on Best Buy Canada, 25th June 2026 is when the Google Home Speaker could be expected to launch – and we finally have details about the design and functionality.

The Google Home Speaker was first teased last August during the Made by Google 2025 event. Scant details followed, and it was notably absent from the recent Google I/O event but now, we finally have information regarding what the Google Home Speaker can do and when it could be launched.

A product page was recently spotted on Best Buy Canada which showed the new Google Home Speaker with a “Coming Soon. Release Date: June 25 2026” in the description. This date doesn’t appear on the US version of the site, nor does the Google Store have any information, but this is exciting news.

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For fans of Google smart speakers , the Google Home Speaker looks noticeably different from its Nest predecessors. It has a round, 360-degree design with a flat top and base, a microphone and light ring on the bottom which lights up when Gemini is listening and talking. Most importantly, the Google Home Speaker is the first smart speaker with Gemini for Home AI built in so we can expect lots of Gemini features.

(Image credit: Google)

As listed on the Best Buy Canada product page, we finally have some more details about what the Google Home Speaker has to offer. This includes 360-degree sound for powerful, balanced audio from every direction. It’s also compatible with older Nest speakers and displays, and Google Cast-enabled devices so you can listen to music in every room of your home.

While Gemini voice commands are the main way to communicate with the Google Home Speaker, it also has a toggle switch so you can mute the microphone. With Gemini Live, you can ask questions, set timers, play music, create calendar invites, and much more.

Gemini is extremely conversational so users of the Google Home Speaker can have natural chats with the voice assistant. As a smart speaker, it can also be used to trigger automations, and it can detect unusual sounds and send you notifications. To use these types of features, you’ll need a Google Home Premium subscription.

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The Google Home Speaker is predicted to be priced at £99.99 / $99.99, although on Best Buy Canada, it’s shown as $139.99. It’ll come in four colours – hazel, porcelain, berry and jade. Expected to launch in 19 countries, we’ll have to wait and see on June 25th if the Google Home Speaker is launched and where you can buy it in your own country.