A ‘Google Home Display’ could be on the way – here’s what we know

QUICK SUMMARY A ‘Google Home Display’ has appeared in Google app code ahead of Google I/O. While rumours are few and far between, a potential Google Home Display could serve as a Nest Hub smart replacement or ‘sibling’.

I’ve been waiting years for a new Google smart display, and now it seems one might finally be on the way. Ahead of the Google I/O event which is taking place next week, analysts have spotted Google app code which suggests a ‘Google Home Display’ is on its way – here’s what we know so far.

Much to my dismay, Google hasn’t released a new smart display since 2021 when it debuted the second generation of the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max . Since then, there’s been little to no news about new Nest Hubs aside from a vague hint that new Nest displays would be down to the evolution of Gemini for Home.

In late 2025, Google Home’s Chief Product Officer stated that “the smart display does present itself as an incredible form factor to interact with something like Gemini for Home”, and went on to credit its microphone and screen as a great way to interact with and visualise information. But that’s all that was really said – until now.

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In the Google Home app for iOS, there’s a list of Google devices, including old and new smart speakers , displays, Chromecasts, cameras and more. Within this Google Home app code, MacRumors analyst @aaronp613 on X spotted references to a ‘Google Home Display’.

It looks like Google is working on a new product called "Google Home Display" pic.twitter.com/VULiKgQjDfMay 14, 2026

The reference to the Google Home Display sits above pre-existing displays and devices, including the Nest Hub Max, the Google Home Mini and the Google Home Speaker which was unveiled last year. Aside from the name being similar to the speaker, there’s not much news surrounding the potential new display, so I’ve taken some guesses about what we could expect.

The most obvious ‘new’ feature of the potential Google Home Display could be the Gemini for Home integration. As Gemini is being slowly introduced to old and new Google devices, this seems like a given that the new Google Home Display would have Gemini already on there.

Another area I would like to see is the Google Home Display coming in multiple sizes. Previously, the Nest Hub displays have been in seven or 10 inch display sizes, which is considered small now next to Amazon’s Echo Show range which goes up to a massive 21-inch screen. While I wouldn’t want a display that big, a potential 12 or 15-inch Google Home Display could be interesting.

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As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what will be announced at Google’s next I/O event.

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