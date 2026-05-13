Ring expands security camera lineup with two new 2K models that are more affordable than ever

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has launched two new outdoor security cameras, bringing its upgraded Retinal 2K video quality to more affordable models for the first time. The new Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen) and Floodlight Cam (2nd Gen) both offer sharper video And upgraded outdoor coverage, with prices starting from £149.99 ahead of their release on 3rd June 2026.

Ring has announced two new outdoor security cameras, bringing its upgraded Retinal 2K video quality to more affordable models for the first time. The new Ring Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen) and Ring Floodlight Cam (2nd Gen) are designed to deliver sharper image quality, brighter lighting and more flexible power options without the premium price.

The launch also marks a fairly significant moment for Ring, as Retinal 2K video is now becoming the standard across its entire best security camera lineup rather than being reserved for the brand’s more expensive models, such as the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro (2K).

Both cameras are available to pre-order now in the UK ahead of their full release on 3rd June 2026, with pricing starting from £149.99/$169.99. They’ll also launch across Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, although availability will vary slightly depending on region.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Ring)

The Ring Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen) is aimed at homeowners wanting a more compact outdoor security setup whilst still benefiting from the upgraded video quality. It introduces Ring’s new dual-chamber battery design for more flexible power management and supports the Quick Release Ultra Battery Pack, which is sold separately.

There’s also a 550-lumen spotlight built in to improve nighttime visibility and help deter unwanted visitors, whilst the upgraded Retinal 2K resolution should provide noticeably clearer detail when capturing faces, movement and activity around the home. The Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen) starts at £149.99/$169.99.

(Image credit: Ring)

For larger outdoor areas, Ring has also introduced the Floodlight Cam (2nd Gen), which combines Retinal 2K video with much brighter 2000-lumen floodlights. It’s designed for bigger spaces like driveways and garages, where wider lighting coverage and clearer footage can make a more noticeable difference.

Ring says the move from standard 1080p to Retinal 2K improves image clarity across the entire field of view in both daytime and nighttime conditions. The Floodlight Cam (2nd Gen) starts at £179.99/$199.99.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors