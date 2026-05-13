WhatsApp adding a new privacy feature that even WhatsApp can't snoop on

Quick Summary A new update is coming to WhatsApp that will allow you to chat with Meta AI without anyone else seeing your conversation – including WhatsApp itself. Incognito Chat with Meta AI will be rolled out to the app over the "coming months".

WhatsApp regularly updates with new features, but many of them are minor tweaks or cosmetic. The next major release will be much more useful however, and potentially groundbreaking for AI interactions.

Incognito Chat with Meta AI is a new extension of the app's commitment to privacy. Not only are your everyday chats encrypted, making it harder to snoop on, you can now have contextual conversations with Meta AI without another soul knowing what you're talking about.

That includes Meta and WhatsApp themselves. Nobody can read or spy on your private chats with the AI, they will remain completely invisible to everyone but yourself.

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Conversations will be temporary too, so will disappear after a set period. That way you can ask Meta AI personal or delicate questions, or get it to help you with tasks you would otherwise be embarrassed to ask about.

WhatsApp owner Meta has announced that Side Chat with Meta AI is coming soon too, which will also be protected by the brand's Private Processing technology.

This will give you real-time help with regular chats, using the context of what's being discussed. Your friends, colleagues or family won't see the guidance you are getting.

Both features will be rolled out to WhatsApp across platforms, including iOS and Android, in the "coming months".

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Other ways to talk to Meta AI

Of course, WhatsApp isn't the only way you can communicate with Meta's own AI service. Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have included the ability to talk to the Meta AI assistant and ask it questions for years.

You can even change its voice to mimic celebrities, including Dame Judi Dench and John Cena (the one I have on my own glasses).

The Meta AI chatbot is also available through a browser via a dedicated web page.