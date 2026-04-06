Apple CarPlay looks set to snag a killer new app very soon

Finally WhatsApp offers proper controls that aren't voice commanded alone

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Apple CarPlay running on an in-car infotainment screen – the car is dark so only the screen is lit
(Image credit: Apple)
Quick Summary

WhatsApp is working on a CarPlay app that's dedicated, for a more feature rich experience.

Currently available to beta testers, this update offers chat browsing, message initiation, calls and more all without relying on voice, like now.

At last WhatsApp is coming to cars in a way that means proper user controls.

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WhatsApp app icon on iPhone

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

What's new in WhatsApp CarPlay?

The new app allows you to browse your recent chats on the screen which was previously inaccessible. You can also view contact details and even initiate messages or calls from scratch. Unlike the current setup, which only lets you reply.

Chats are limited when driving, for safety, but when stopped it's possible to dive into the complete chat history on the connected smartphone where you left off.

The contact info interface lets users view profile information in detail for every contact. There's even a call history shown including recent calls split by incoming, outgoing and missed.

Favourites are also supported, allowing you to quickly access those you want to contact regularly with a dedicated tab. That's going to be especially handy in the car, giving quick access to those you communicate with most.

When does the CarPlay WhatsApp update arrive?

The WhatsApp CarPlay app is currently being tested in beta by users who are accessing it through TestFlight.

Whether those features all make it to the final version, and when that gets released, is still unclear. Although usually it reaching beta means we can expect it to arrive in the coming months.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
Freelance contributor

Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.

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