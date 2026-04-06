Apple CarPlay looks set to snag a killer new app very soon

Quick Summary WhatsApp is working on a CarPlay app that's dedicated, for a more feature rich experience. Currently available to beta testers, this update offers chat browsing, message initiation, calls and more all without relying on voice, like now.

At last WhatsApp is coming to cars in a way that means proper user controls.

This new update, which has gone out to beta testers as was spotted by WABetaInfo, offers a serious overhaul to the messaging service.

The new app is a dedicated WhatsApp offering for CarPlay specifically. Until now you've had to use Siri integration to use WhatsApp via voice, and in a very limited way.

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(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

What's new in WhatsApp CarPlay?

The new app allows you to browse your recent chats on the screen which was previously inaccessible. You can also view contact details and even initiate messages or calls from scratch. Unlike the current setup, which only lets you reply.

Chats are limited when driving, for safety, but when stopped it's possible to dive into the complete chat history on the connected smartphone where you left off.

The contact info interface lets users view profile information in detail for every contact. There's even a call history shown including recent calls split by incoming, outgoing and missed.

Favourites are also supported, allowing you to quickly access those you want to contact regularly with a dedicated tab. That's going to be especially handy in the car, giving quick access to those you communicate with most.

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The WhatsApp CarPlay app is currently being tested in beta by users who are accessing it through TestFlight.

Whether those features all make it to the final version, and when that gets released, is still unclear. Although usually it reaching beta means we can expect it to arrive in the coming months.