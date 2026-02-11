WhatsApp's latest PC and Mac upgrade gives you voice and video calling from your browser

Quick Summary WhatsApp is reportedly bringing voice and video calling to WhatsApp Web – at last! The feature is currently only being rolled out to beta users, and only for individual calls for now. However, it should be more widely available in time.

WhatsApp is always bringing out new features. The popular messaging platform introduces new tricks at least once a month, though often more than that. Back in November last year, we got WhatsApp on Apple Watch, while just before Christmas, Status stickers and missed call messages were introduced.

Fast forward to this year and Meta has introduced something called Strict Account Settings, whereby a set of extreme protections can be implemented if you think you are at risk of a cyber attack. But, there’s also been some movement on features for WhatsApp Web in that calls are finally coming to the platform.

How to get voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web

The WhatsApp app on iOS and Android have had calling capabilities since 2015, and the WhatsApp Desktop app has also benefited from the feature since 2021, but WhatsApp Web has had to go without until now.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, spotted by 9to5Mac, Meta is starting to roll out voice and video calling on WhatsApp Web to users enrolled in its beta program. It was previously reported that voice and video calls would also be coming to group chats on WhatsApp Web, but for now, it doesn’t look like that has arrived as yet.

The WABetaInfo report said: “The feature has been in development for about a year, over which time WhatsApp has refined the experience to match the functionality offered by desktop apps.

"This initial rollout focuses on individual chats, allowing users to place both voice and video calls without installing the desktop app. Users can simply open a chat and click the call button to start.”

Calls will be end-to-end encrypted, and video calls using WhatsApp Web will have the option to use the Screen Share feature.

As mentioned, the rollout seems to be exclusive to those enrolled on the WhatsApp Web’s beta test program at present. WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp “will roll out this feature to more users" in the coming weeks.

If you don’t want to wait though, you can join the beta program by heading to Settings > Help and Feedback > Toggle on Join the Beta. You may not get access to this new feature immediately, but you might get it before others.