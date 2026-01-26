Waze getting a packed feature update for in-car navigation – is it time to switch back from Google and Apple Maps?

Quick Summary Waze is rolling out a range of new features to provide more information when driving. The new feature include changes to speed limits, speed bumps, emergency vehicle notifications and more. However, some features are already available in some regions.

Waze has confirmed a collection of new features that are rolling out to users, designed to give more information when on the road. These might give you another reason to use the community-based navigation software over rivals, such as Google and Apple Maps.

But before you get too excited, some of these features might sound familiar. Revealed via an email to some users, Waze is highlighting:

Alerts about sharp curves, speed bumps, toll booths and more

Emergency vehicles on your route

Speed limit decreases coming up

Favourite routes

Clear instructions for roundabouts

The email was shared by a Reddit user, which also includes the stipulation that the emergency vehicles feature will come to the US, Canada, Mexico and France first. However, another Reddittor has commented that it has been available in The Netherlands for some time.

If you're also getting that familiar feeling, that's because many of these features were announced in March 2024. In the UK, the notifications about upcoming speed limit changes have been around for a while, as have the speed bump warnings.

Indeed, in suburban driving around London, the speed bump warnings have been such a distraction to me I turned them off months ago.

The favourite routes feature is designed to offer you the route you take most frequently, while presenting alternatives that might be faster. This feature might help skirt around Waze's tendency to offer a more difficult drive that will only save a couple of minutes, when there's a simpler drive on a larger road.

Should you switch back to Waze for navigation?

Waze shot to fame for offering community-sourced data, allowing Wazers to report problems on the road when they encounter them and share that with other drivers. It also considered to offer the best navigation and the most accurate time estimates.

However, the system doesn’t make for interruption-free driving, with reports of a full range of "hazards", the presence of police, and other information that's not always accurate.

In the UK, many drivers report highway assistance (breakdown services) as police, while requests to confirm whether a stopped vehicle is on the side of the road adds to the distractions – exactly what navigation software is supposed to be avoiding.

These features will be rolling out over the coming months, according to Waze, but with some already in place and some just an irritation, it might be worth heading into the settings to make sure you're getting the driving experience that you want.